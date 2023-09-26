Health Monitor Network® Adds to Growing Business, Names Brendan Schepis as Senior Vice President of Operations

– Schepis will support the company's continued digital transformation -

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network today announced the appointment of Brendan Schepis as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Brendan will report to CEO David Paragamian and lead the Network Operations team, collaborating with senior leadership peers across technology, finance, and sales to scale the digital-first, healthcare marketing platform.

"As the healthcare marketing industry continues to grow and evolve, businesses must prioritize operational excellence to ensure the overall success of the business and thus its customers," explained Brendan. "I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to the Health Monitor Network team, and I look forward to furthering the company's mission to empower patients via new technology at every point of care."

In this new role, Brendan will spearhead business-critical strategic initiatives, such as Health Monitor Network's conversion to the newest digital screen technology, as well as streamline and improve operational processes across the company.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of operational excellence to our clients and brands as we continue to uplevel our digital offerings," said David Paragamian, CEO at Health Monitor Network. "Brendan's background, expertise, and excitement for healthcare make him a perfect fit for our growing team and business, and we're looking forward to him bringing his expertise to further our mission."

Brendan earned his undergraduate degree from Fordham University and completed his graduate work in business administration at Hofstra University. He brings nearly two decades of procurement, operations, and supply chain experience to Health Monitor Network. Prior to joining the company, Schepis specialized in supply chain operations and materials management at Stamford Health and led all procurement and GPO operations at Northwell Health before that.

