COMPASS HOUSING ALLIANCE WELCOMES MICHAEL BAILEY AS ITS NEW LEADER

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Housing Alliance, a leading provider of affordable housing, shelter, and emergency services throughout the Puget Sound region, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Bailey as its new President effective October 16, 2023.

Bailey, a thoughtful and passionate leader, brings a wealth of experience to Compass. With a proven track record of collaborating with diversified stakeholders, Bailey is poised to lead Compass Housing into its next century of service.

"We are excited to welcome Michael as our new President. His exceptional leadership skills, varied experience, strategic insights, and deep background in public roles make him the ideal choice to lead Compass. We have great confidence in his ability to steer the organization into its next phase of growth," said Board of Directors Chair Jonathan Perrino.

Bailey's commitment to service aligns with Compass's core values, making him an excellent fit for the organization. In Bailey's previous role as Deputy Director of Operations and Homelessness at the City of Seattle's Human Services Department, he oversaw a diverse portfolio. Within his operational capacity, he provided oversight and support to the data, performance, and evaluation team, managed the department's emergency preparedness function, and contributed to contracting policy and quality assurance functions. In his role focused on homelessness, he played a pivotal role in supporting the standup of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the creation of additional housing installations, and ongoing initiatives to connect unsheltered individuals with housing and essential support services.

Before his tenure at the Seattle Human Services Department, Bailey held several key positions in social services, including serving as the inaugural Director of the Washington State Working Families Tax Credit Program, State Commissioner for the Washington Commission on African American Affairs, and Deputy Director of Legislative and Outreach for the Georgia Department of Human Services. In each position, he developed strategies that leveraged corporate social responsibility programs and strategic partnerships to bring safety and stability to people who otherwise are at risk of living without basic needs such as food, medical care, and housing.

Bailey's vision for Compass centers around growing the organization to meet the needs of the community. With this clear direction, the organization is poised to tackle the challenges of the ever-evolving affordable housing landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

For more than 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, Veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability. Compass offers stability, growth, and community by providing essential services and affordable housing at 20 programs across the Puget Sound region. Visit the Compass website for more information.

