Makers of Skippy® Peanut Butter Unveil Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired P.B. Bites, Combining Two Iconic Brands Within a Single Bite

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delighting cookie and peanut-butter lovers everywhere, the makers of the Skippy® brand are proud to introduce three new variations of Skippy® P.B. Bites, all featuring Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavors. This portable, poppable snack offers a whole new indulgent taste experience for Girl Scout Cookie™ lovers that tastes like dipping those beloved cookies into a fresh jar of creamy Skippy® peanut butter, creating an irresistible treat that is sure to please. The new bite-size snacks come in three different flavors: Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls™.

Each Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavor variety — Coconut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Adventurefuls™ — features a crunchy center with a soft, non-sticky peanut butter coating for easy on-the-go snacking. (PRNewswire)

"The new Skippy® P.B. Bites offer Girl Scout Cookie™ fans a new way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite cookies combined with Skippy® peanut butter in this delicious bite-size snack," said Kelsey Tynan, Skippy® senior brand manager. "The new Girl Scout will not only deliver a delicious treat to millions of Skippy® fans nationwide, but they will also shine a spotlight on this exceptional organization that powers life-changing experiences for girls."

Each Girl Scout Cookie™ inspired flavor variety features a crunchy center with a soft, non-sticky peanut butter coating for easy on-the-go snacking.

Coconut Caramel, reminiscent of a favorite Girl Scout cookie variety, features a chocolatey cookie center, encased in a velvety coating of Skippy® peanut butter. This bite is perfectly flavored with notes of toasted coconut and caramel and finished with real toasted coconut flakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter, inspired by another beloved Girl Scout cookie flavor, is a delectable treat boasting a vanilla cookie center wrapped in a heavenly coating of Skippy® peanut butter and rolled in luscious milk chocolate.

Adventurefuls™ are inspired by their namesake: the popular Adventurefuls™ cookie. This delicious flavor boasts a chocolatey cookie center enveloped in a tantalizing peanut butter coating with delightful hints of caramel and tossed with sea salt and brownie dust.

"Seeing some of the most beloved Girl Scout cookie flavors paired with a brand like Skippy is a wonderful tribute to the Girl Scout Movement, which has encouraged millions of girls to embrace entrepreneurism through our cookie program," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

New Skippy® Girl Scout P.B. Bites will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide starting in October. For detailed availability and more information about the Skippy® Girl Scout P.B. Bites, visit peanutbutter.com.

