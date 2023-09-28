Truist announces quarterly 2024 earnings conference call dates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates and times:

First quarter 2024 – Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

Second quarter 2024 – Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

Third quarter 2024 – Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

Fourth quarter 2024 – Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 at 8 a.m. ET

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of June 30, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

