WOLF-X Prototype Selected for the RCV Program Phase 1 Contract Award to McQ

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team HDT, primed by McQ, announced today the selection of the WOLF-X by the U.S. Army for the Remote Combat Vehicle (RCV) program Phase I contract award. One of four proposed solutions selected through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium's (NAMC) Other Transaction Agreement and project solicitation, the WOLF-X will be delivered to the U.S. Army for government test and evaluation.

WOLF-X Remote Combat Vehicle from Team HDT (primed by McQ)

Comprised of proven NAMC members, Team HDT includes McQ Inc. as the prime contractor, HDT as the lead vehicle developer and BAE Systems as the armament and situational awareness systems provider.

"We're delighted our WOLF-X RCV system was selected for the RCV Program's Phase I test and evaluation," said Kevin McSweeney, HDT Global President and CEO. "HDT's industry leadership in the development of innovative robotic solutions is more than 12 years in the making and the WOLF-X illustrates our commitment to solving complex problems and overcoming the challenges our warfighters face on today's modern battlefield. The WOLF-X is a unique and disruptive solution that delivers reliable cutting-edge technology with responsive and accurate battlefield lethality."

The WOLF-X is an 8x8 wheeled Robotic Combat Vehicle with superior transportability and mobility that's rugged, reliable, and easy to operate and maintain. Purpose-built for the US Army RCV program, the WOLF-X exceeds all requirements and is engineered to accommodate future growth requirements. Compact and stealthy, the WOLF-X fits inside a CH-47D in its base configuration yet delivers more than enough power to carry an MK44 30mm chain gun and enhanced armor in its advanced configuration. The WOLF-X delivers powerful cutting-edge technology solutions for today's multi-domain battlefield. With superior performance characteristics optimized for the RCV performance specifications, the WOLF-X is a force-multiplying capability for our nation's Warfighters.

"The HDT WOLF-X exceeds all RCV requirements with an advanced design that is engineered for future growth," added Tom Van Doren, HDT Global CTO. "Leveraging our expertise in robotic vehicle design and manufacturing, the WOLF-X expands on the mature technology of the HDT robotic Hunter WOLF, delivering the right material solution to carry out critical missions on the complex modern battlefield."

This effort is sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-1025 with the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC). The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation herein.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is a leading manufacturer and integrator of state-of-the-art, uncrewed, platform, and expeditionary solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets. We design and produce robotic systems, specialty transport vehicles, shelters, power generation equipment, environmental control systems, air filtration devices and other engineered technologies that are currently used by U.S. and allied military worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

