Applications Open for Johnson & Johnson's Second Health Equity Innovation Challenge

The company is seeking applicants in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia; winners to each receive up to $75,000 in seed funding for innovative ideas to address health inequities in communities.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson today announced applications for the 2023 - 2024 Health Equity Innovation Challenge are officially open in five U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia. These geographic areas were selected due to demonstrated need for healthcare education, access and care.

Call for Innovators and Health Equity Champions: Have a bold idea that can help advance health equity in America's communities of color? (PRNewswire)

Created in 2021 as a part of Johnson & Johnson's commitment to help eradicate the public health threats of racial and social injustices, the Challenge aims to support healthcare solutions developed by local entrepreneurs, start-ups and community-based organizations that are working to advance health equity among communities of color.

"At the heart of our commitment to health equity is a desire to create a world in which access to care, quality of care and health outcomes isn't determined by the color of a person's skin," says Howard Reid, Global Head, Global Public Health and Social Impact at Johnson & Johnson. "The Health Equity Innovation Challenge shines a light on health inequities and supports innovators at the local level to create solutions that empower individuals of color and strengthen our health systems."

With applications open through November 6, the Health Equity Innovation Challenge invites local innovators, entrepreneurs and community-based organizations to submit their ideas on how to prevent and treat illnesses disproportionately affecting communities of color, enhance equitable access to healthcare, stimulate diversity in science, advocate for more trusted community-based healthcare, and promote health equity through community engagement and education.

An independent panel of renowned public health and health equity experts with diverse experience in healthcare delivery, advocacy, entrepreneurship and academia will review the applications. The panel includes Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D.; Eddie Martinez; HEIC Chairperson Helene Gayle, M.D.; Kathryn Finney; Kiera Smalls; and Uché Blackstock, M.D. In addition to the panel of expert judges, select individuals appointed by the Challenge's academic partner, Spelman College, will review and screen the applications.

In 2024, Johnson & Johnson will grant five Awardees up to $75,000 each in seed funding to further the impact of their innovations. Awardees will also have the opportunity to be mentored by industry leaders, gain visibility for their work and have access to the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS ecosystem, which provides educational programming, and networking opportunities.

"Johnson & Johnson is committed to cultivating solutions that help close the racial health gap," says Reid. "We know that those closest to the challenges are often best positioned to create the most effective solutions. We are excited to accelerate innovative approaches that result in healthier outcomes for people of color through this Challenge."

For more information on the Johnson & Johnson Health Equity Innovation Challenge and the 2023 application, please visit www.jnj.com/health-equity-innovation-challenge.

