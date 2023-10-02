Eliassen Group Further Enhances Technology Solutions Capabilities and Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of SafeNet Consulting

READING, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC, a strategic consulting company, has acquired SafeNet Consulting, an IT Services company operating across the Midwest.

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business, IT, and clinical services for clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Eliassen leverages over 30 years of success on behalf of their clients, with a focus in three main areas: technology solutions, clinical solutions, and financial, risk & compliance, and advisory solutions.

Founded in 1994, SafeNet Consulting has a long and successful history in the technology industry, solving clients' problems with their experience, insight, and innovation. SafeNet delivers a broad set of technology capabilities on behalf of their clients, in a flexible model aligned to the clients' needs. For nearly 30 years, SafeNet has worked to solve their clients' most complex business problems and guide those clients to the best possible outcomes.

The strategic partnership between Eliassen Group and SafeNet will provide Eliassen Group clients with a wider range of services and access to an even greater professional network of proven candidate talent and experience. Furthermore, the acquisition of SafeNet aligns with Eliassen Group's ongoing focus on transformational growth and enhancing the client and consultant experience with an expansion of its Midwest presence.

"Joining Eliassen Group will offer our clients an expanded breadth of capabilities and will offer our consultants an expanded ecosystem of professional opportunities – all while continuing SafeNet's legacy of genuine partnerships founded on trust," said SafeNet's founder, Marty Miller. Kelli Schnieder, SafeNet's President/CEO, agrees, "Not only will our clients benefit from expanded expertise across Eliassen's areas of specialization, like application development, data sciences and analytics, cybersecurity, and financial and risk advisory -- our consultants will now be connected to opportunities for roles nationwide."

"SafeNet comes to Eliassen with a wealth of incredible experience, wonderful clients, and an impressive group of talented professionals. Additionally, SafeNet shares Eliassen's values, and a culture centered around teamwork and transparency – values and culture that have come to be a differentiator in how we both serve our respective clients. We are very excited for our two organizations to come together," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group.

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business, clinical, and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on three main areas: technology solutions, clinical solutions, and financial, risk & compliance, and advisory solutions. Eliassen Group prides itself on its purpose to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

Founded in 1994, SafeNet Consulting is an IT consulting firm specializing in solving the day's most complex business problems and guiding their clients to the best possible outcome. For almost three decades, SafeNet has focused on partnering with their clients and their consultants to create an environment of transparency and trust. This ensures that together, the best technology solutions are delivered using a best-fit approach.

