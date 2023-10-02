Open XR Forum Expands Ecosystem with New Members Altice Labs, Edgecore Networks, and PICadvanced

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that Altice Labs, Edgecore Networks, and PICadvanced have joined the industry initiative to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing XR optics pluggable transceiver technology.

As equipment manufacturers specializing in networking technologies, routers/switches, and pluggable transceivers, these companies bring essential expertise to the Open XR ecosystem. Their contributions and participation in the forum will support a growing commitment from network operators to deploy Open XR solutions in data center, metro, and edge networks.

"We see an opportunity to help our customers deliver more bandwidth to the network edge at lower total cost of ownership and greater flexibility using XR optics," said Alcino Lavrador, General Manager, Altice Labs. "With the development of multi-source specifications in the forum, we can also ensure a robust supply chain for a diverse range of customers and applications."

"Edgecore, as a leading provider in open networking solutions, is excited to join the Open XR Forum to add full support of XR optics on our disaggregated switching and routing platforms to promote its unprecedented transceiver-level subcarrier add-drop capabilities," said Heimdall Siao, President at Edgecore. "By joining this forum, we aim to collaborate closely with NOS partners and other members of the ecosystem to enable service providers' seamless deployment for this innovative coherent technology across aggregation and access segments with great potential for cost reduction and enhanced flexibility."

"We are happy to collaborate closely with the Open XR Forum ecosystem to help global businesses achieve more economical, simplified optical networking," said António Teixeira, Co-founder and CSTO at PICadvanced. "Our collaboration with the Open XR Forum will expand our coherent product line in point-to-multipoint applications, providing our customers in the point-to-multipoint applications with greater flexibility and cost savings."

Open XR Forum is an MSA consortium bringing together network operators, equipment vendors, and component suppliers committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that will cost-effectively meet the demand for greater network scalability and flexibility. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution to solve the access and aggregation challenges faced by network operators caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org.

About Altice Labs

Altice Labs, an Altice Group company located in Aveiro Portugal, is a telecommunications equipment supplier focused on the development of innovative products and services for the Information and Communications Technology markets. The company promotes cooperation with Universities and other I&D institutes worldwide, positioning itself as a true knowledge provider, both in the market and in the industry. Altice Labs is an agent working for technological innovation and transformation, looking to improve people's lives and companies' processes.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-800G Ethernet switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points. Edgecore offers a choice of commercial and open source NOS and network application solutions. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About PICadvanced

PICadvanced aims, through its full stack innovation, to provide innovative solutions for the PON market starting with NG-PON2 transceivers - including innovation in the optics, electronics and in the blending of the two - while maintaining a compromise with quality, high performance and all members of PICadvanced's ecosystem, including its employees, clients and suppliers.

