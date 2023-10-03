CRITICAL ISSUES WITH MEDICAL OXYGEN ACCESS IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA FEATURED IN NEW ALIMA CAMPAIGN BREATH FOR ALL

FEATURING 3D DIGITAL ART CREATED BY SIX N. FIVE, INVOKING POPULARITY OF BREATHWORK TO DRAW ATTENTION TO HEALTH EQUITY GAP

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) has launched Breath for All, a campaign emphasizing the need to improve medical oxygen access across sub-Saharan Africa. The campaign features 3D digital artwork by world-renowned artist Six N. Five, offering guided meditations that invite audiences to take a breath and give a breath by visiting [ breathforall.alima.ngo ] and supporting ALIMA.

"While breathing deeply may come easily to most, every breath is a struggle for the millions who lack medical oxygen in sub-Saharan Africa," said Charlie Kunzer, executive director of ALIMA USA. "ALIMA is working to ensure patients have access to lifesaving oxygen treatments. Breath for All encourages people to reflect on their breathing, an act often done without thought."

Acute respiratory infection is a leading cause of death in sub-Saharan Africa, and many medical facilities lack the infrastructure, equipment, and training to diagnose and treat patients in respiratory distress. ALIMA works with ministries of health in Mali, Niger, Guinea, Sudan, and Burkina Faso to improve sustainable access to medical oxygen across urban and remote areas, implementing programs that target barriers to effective treatment.

Created by boutique marketing agency Nazar Works, Breath for All taps into the cultural phenomenon of breathwork. "We wanted to create an emotional connection with a global audience around the serious and complex issue of medical oxygen. What's more visceral and connective than breath?" said Neda Azarfar, managing director of Nazar Works. "Our creative team ran with that insight, drawing audiences' attention to their own breathing to prepare them for ALIMA's broader message on the issue."

Developed with licensed practitioners, the campaign includes three short meditation ads (Rise, Refresh, Unwind) and a long-form video narrated by Nigerian voiceover artist Blessyn Kure , culminating in a series of ALIMA patient photos. The ads feature iconic African landscapes animated by Six N. Five in his recognizable style.

"The character of the circle has been a presence in my work, accentuating unity and connection," says Ezequiel Pini, the artist behind Six N. Five. "When I learned of ALIMA's work, I was inspired to create in support of this important cause and knew the circle would play a role. My intent is to draw attention to our infinite connection as human beings through something as intangible, yet essential, as breath."

Each ad is backed by an 8D music track composed by MassiveMusic , whose audio synchronizes with the dreamlike visuals.

MassiveMusic Director of Creative Development Cece Wyldeck-Estrada says, "The goal of the contemporary ambient score is to take the audience on a sensory journey. To celebrate the region's cultural heritage, we incorporated instruments like the kalimba and mbira. We added 8D mixes to immerse listeners in a cocoon of sound."

Several medical and mindfulness influencers have agreed to amplify Breath for All, prompting people to take a moment to breathe and give.

About ALIMA:

ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) is a medical humanitarian organization based in Dakar, Senegal, that has been saving lives in sub-Saharan Africa since 2009. ALIMA's unique model focuses on building alliances between local health workers, national medical organizations, and researchers. ALIMA has treated more than 10 million patients in 14 countries and has launched more than 30 research projects – notably on malnutrition, maternal and child health, malaria, Ebola, and COVID-19.

