Solenis Acquires CedarChem, Enhancing Water and Wastewater Treatment Capabilities in Southeastern U.S.

Acquisition provides enhanced customer value for water and wastewater treatment sales and services and supports direct go-to-market strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis , a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, completed the acquisition of CedarChem LLC on October 2, 2023. As part of the acquisition, Solenis will acquire all CedarChem operating assets.

Headquartered in Cedartown, Georgia, CedarChem offers a full suite of water and wastewater treatment products for industrial and municipal markets, primarily in the southeastern U.S.

The acquisition aligns with Solenis' direct go-to-market strategy to provide customers with improved chemical and wastewater treatment product and service offerings.

"CedarChem has a reputation for being one of the most reliable and customer-intimate suppliers of quality products and services in their market," said Mark Wescott, vice president of the municipal/multi business at Solenis. "We are pleased to combine their talented team of professionals with the Solenis team. Together, we will continue to provide enhanced value for our customers."

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 71 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 15,400 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2023 US Best Managed Company.

