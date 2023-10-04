2U Convenes Over 350 Academic and Industry Leaders for 2023 edX Global Forum

Top voices share insights and expertise to create a better future through online education; Curtin University presented with 2023 edX Prize for Exceptional Contributions in Teaching and Learning

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX, this week convened more than 350 attendees from over 150 institutions and 17 countries at the 2023 edX Global Forum. The invite-only event celebrated the impact of the more than 4,300 online courses and programs on the edX platform and brought together diverse voices in education, business, and the nonprofit sector to share expertise and insights on how high-quality online education can create a better future for all.

edX Global Forum 2023 (PRNewswire)

Centered on the theme of fueling the ambition of institutions and learners around the globe, the first joint meeting of 2U and edX's partner networks included over 25 panels and sessions featuring 70 expert voices across company leadership, 2U partners, and guest speakers such as Steve Case, co-founder of America Online and chairman and CEO of Revolution, Sean Decatur, president of the American Museum of Natural History , Kristina Johnson, co-chair of the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship , Barbara Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities , and Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society .

Leaders shared their vision for increasing access and affordability, innovating online education delivery, meeting the needs of today's learners, and training the workforce of the future.

"Part of why we partner with 2U is to leverage what's possible," said Todd Nicolet, vice provost for digital and lifelong learning at UNC-Chapel Hill, during a panel discussion about the power of partnerships in online learning. "Our partnership is an important tool in our toolkit, and my job is to give our team access to the world's best tools and resources."

"The future is in the hands of our students," said Barbara Snyder during a panel discussing the essential mission of the university. "The pace of change has increased, but the willingness of people, including faculty and especially students, to adapt to changing times is remarkable. That adaptability will serve us well for the challenges of tomorrow, and our ability as a higher education community to pivot and face big challenges in partnership continues to excite me."

On the same panel, Julio Frenk, president of the University of Miami, said: "We're at the threshold of a revolution in education, driven by the convergence of three forces: the dynamic labor market shaped by AI and automation, advancements in learning science, and the incorporation of new technologies to enhance student experiences. This paves the way for a more active, personalized, adaptable, and flexible approach to education."

"Our company is deeply committed to supporting our partners as they leverage digital learning to expand their reach, close skills gaps, and empower future generations through the promise of higher education," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U. "I would like to thank all of our panelists and participants for their time and contributions at this year's Global Forum – the insights and stories shared this week have resulted in an exciting and meaningful dialogue about how we can continue to innovate and reshape the future of education."

During the event, Dr. Ben Milbourn, Dr. Wenn B. Lawson, Professor Sonya Girdler, and Katherine Browne from Curtin University were announced as the winners of the eighth annual edX Prize for Exceptional Contributions in Online Teaching and Learning . This prestigious award acknowledges the group's outstanding work and creation of an open course on edX.org titled " Autism and Mental Health ." The course, designed and developed by CurtinX team members Nicole David, Belinda Lux, Brendan Ameduri, and Blake Treharne, is dedicated to celebrating the unique qualities, strengths, and skills of individuals with autism and is designed to equip autistic individuals and those around them with the knowledge and tools to navigate the relationship between autism and positive mental health outcomes.

"Dr. Ben Milbourn, Dr. Wenn B. Lawson, Professor Sonya Girdler, Katherine Browne, and the entire CurtinX team have truly exemplified the spirit of innovation and dedication in education," said Anant Agarwal, edX founder and 2U's chief platform officer. "This remarkable achievement underscores the power of online learning to transform lives and create a more inclusive world. Congratulations to the winners from Curtin University for their outstanding contribution."

