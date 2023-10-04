INTRODUCING "FIVE NIGHTS OF FUN" AT CHUCK E. CHEESE: FIVE-DAY CELEBRATION FOR LOYALTY MEMBERS OCT. 9-13

Chuck E.'s Not-So-Scary Spin on Fun Nights in a Pizzeria

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the ultimate destination for family and Halloween fun, is excited to announce "Five Nights of Fun," an exclusive week-long deal fest designed to celebrate and reward Loyalty Members. Starting Oct. 9, this event will feature daily deals and a chance to win the grand prize of the first-ever Chuck E. Cheese nighttime late-over kids' Halloween party.

From October 9 through, Friday, October 13, during Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-Tacular, the brand is rolling out the purple carpet for Loyalty Reward Members by offering a series of unique deals every night of the week. Each day, Reward Members will receive a one-day-only surprise offer such as free e-tickets, game-play deals, and more. All deals are sure to add an extra, original bite of fun to family playtime.

And that's not all! As the grand finale of "Five Nights of Fun," some Chuck E. Cheese Reward Members will get a chance to win the ultimate party of a lifetime by hosting their own private "late-over" kids-only party. The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party will be on October 27 from 8pm until midnight for up to 10 kids. This unforgettable experience will include pizza, drinks, playtime for the entire party, slimy-fun Boo-Tacular Halloween treats and, of course, an appearance by Chuck E. Cheese himself and maybe even a special appearance by everyone's favorite purple guy, Mr. Munch.

To enter to win The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party giveaway, simply join Chuck E. Cheese Rewards for free by downloading the app here. For more information about Chuck E. Cheese Five Nights of Fun visit: https://www.chuckecheese.com/five-night-of-fun or follow us on social media FB or IG.

