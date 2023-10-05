Consolidated Laser Technologies Awarded Contract to Enhance US Navy Assets

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Laser Technologies (CLT) has been awarded a $500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the development and testing of ultra short pulse laser applications for the United States Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB).

Laser Processing (PRNewswire)

Awarded on September 19, this contact marks a significant step forward in advancing surface preparation techniques using advanced laser systems, with the potential for substantial long-term reductions in maintenance costs.

CLT, is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned American Small Business based in Mooresville, North Carolina. CLT's selection for this project highlights its dedication to emerging technology as a component performance enhancer within the defense industry. CLT will deploy its laser processing solutions to the US Navy over a six-month period, revolutionizing surface preparation techniques vital to the Navy's operational readiness.

The contract was awarded through the BlueForge Alliance and the US Navy's BuildSubmarines.com campaign focused on rapid deployment of emerging technologies through streamlined contracting processes for small businesses.

"We are honored to be selected for this contract and appreciate the support of the US Navy's leadership teams in the Submarine Industrial Base, Shipbuilding Industrial Base and Navy Labs communities" said Lee Dingman, CEO at Consolidated Laser Technologies. "Our mission is to reduce operational downtime, maintenance requirements, and other increased costs associated with traditional methods of surface preparation."

About Consolidated Laser Technologies

Consolidated Laser Technologies (CLT) is Service-Disabled Veteran Owned American Small Business based in Mooresville, North Carolina. CLT was founded by a like-minded group of combat veterans and Department of Defense (DoD) scientists with manufacturing, research, development, testing, and evaluation experience. Our common goal is to deploy advanced laser processing techniques developed by the US Navy across a wide range of deployable assets, increasing operational readiness by limiting downtime due to coating failure and corrosion. Our mission is to reduce operational downtime, maintenance requirements, and other costs associated with traditional methods of surface preparation. We employ cutting-edge laser processing solutions to redefine asset protection with safer, longer lasting, and more sustainable solutions for the defense, maritime, and aerospace industries. We are forging a path towards a stronger and more secure national defense effort. Visit us at www.consolidatedlaser.com

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is the nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) initiatives and efforts to strengthen and sustain the maritime manufacturing sector. BFA is a critical partner in the SIB's mission to ensure industry has the capability, capacity, and resilience to build and maintain America's next generation of undersea platforms. The organization's team of experts in a variety of disciplines focus on addressing critical workforce, technology, and supplier development needs. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

CONTACT: Lee Dingman, leedingman@consolidatedlaser.com

Consolidated Laser technologies Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consolidated Laser Technologies