LatinFinance has revealed the winners of its 2023 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2023 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, recognizing the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Leading project sponsors, infrastructure investors, financiers, and advisors in Latin American and the Caribbean convened in New York for the 2023 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards Dinner, now in its 10th year.

The announcement of this year's winners followed 2023 LatinFinance's Energy, Infrastructure & Sustainable Finance Roundtable, a series of high-level, editorially-led discussions among top project sponsors and developers alongside key investors, law firms and financiers. The discussions focused on the mega-trends impacting the marketplace across key jurisdictions and sectors in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Winners are determined independently by LatinFinance's editors on an extensive judging process that involved the evaluation of a record number of submissions this year.

The full list of winners can be found in here https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-awards/ and in the Q4.2023 edition of LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process and the winning deals and institutions, visit https://latinfinance.com/2023-project-infrastructure-finance-awards/

Winning transactions and institutions

Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it:

Bond of the Year: Innergex

Digital Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Aligned Data Centers ODATA acquisition financing

Financial Advisor of the Year: Astris Finance

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Latin America & Airport Financing Financing of the Year: Lima Airport Expansion Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Andes & Road Financing of the Year: Vía 40 Express 4G Toll Road Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Brazil São Paulo Metro Line 6

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Caribbean – Oil & Gas Financing of the Year: One Guyana FPSO Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Mexico Mexico City Metro Line 1 Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Central America: Liberty Costa Rica Financing

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Southern Cone: PTI WOM Acquisition Financing

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Andes: BBVA

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Latin America: Santander

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil: Itaú BBA

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Caribbean: Banreservas

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Mexico: Scotiabank

Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Southern Cone: SMBC

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Brazil: Mattos Filho

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Latin America: White & Case

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Central America: BLP

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Mexico: Galicia

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Southern Cone: Milbank

Law Firm of the Year – Andes: Clifford Chance

Loan of the Year: Aguas Horizonte

Local Currency Financing of the Year: Ecovias do Araguaia

Mining Financing of the Year: Tocantinzinho Gold Mine Financing

Port Financing of the Year: Chancay Port Financing

Power Financing of the Year: GNA II Power Financing

Project Sponsor of the Year: Global Infrastructure Partners

Renewable Energy Financing of the Year: Mendubim Renewables Financing

Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Usme & Fontibón E-Bus Fleets Financing

Sustainable Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Scotiabank

Sustainable Infrastructure Financing of the Year: BRK Ambiental

Sustainable Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Machado Meyer

Water / Sanitation Financing of the Year: Agua de Puebla

Submit nominations for the 2024 Deals of the Year Awards. The nominations portal is open now until October 15, 2023. Learn more at https://latinfinance.com/awards/

Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2024 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, Banks of the Year Awards and Deals of the Year Awards open at www.latinfinance.com/awardalerts .

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on 35 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: awards@latinfinance.com

