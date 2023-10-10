Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2023 October Auction

HONG KONG and BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Auction is excited to present their October Sale, which will be held at Murray Hotel, Hong Kong, on 13th & 14th October, Friday evening and Saturday. This is the first two-day sale in Madison's history. This is also the HANDBAG INAUGURAL SALE.

(PRNewswire)

The sale contains four categories of products: 34 lots of Hermès Handbag, 525 lots of Wine and 291 lots of Spirits, with a total estimate of HK$30,000,000 - HK$48,000,000. This is a new venture for Madison Auction, hoping their carefully curated auction items bring more joy to customers.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in the app store) at 4 - 10pm (HKT) on October 13th and 11am - 5pm on 14th. Take advantage of the last few days to place an online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

In addition to Hong Kong, Madison Auction will also set up salerooms in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Macau and Dongguan, allowing more Asia-Pacific bidders to attend the auction via live streaming simultaneously.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

Handbag | Lot 6001– 6034

The 34 lots in this handbag auction are all from the leading luxury brand Hermès and include a wide range of handbags from classic lines, limited color editions to rare leather collections, with a total estimate of HK$2,600,000 to HK$4,000,000.

Classic timelessness is always the trends that the handbag collectors will focus on, the black crocodile BIRKIN (Lot 6028) and black crocodile CONSTANCE (Lot 6031) in this auction are good choices. The coming dreary autumn/winter season also requires a splash of bright colour, and orange CONSTANCE (Lot 6007 & 6008) is just the ticket to add a vibrant touch. With the evolution of fashion trends, large-sized handbags have returned to the forefront, and the two Jean Paul Gaultier-era 42cm BIRKIN (Lot 6030) and KELLY (Lot 6015) in this auction are both stylish and functional, making your outfit unique.

Wine | Lot 1–525

In our October auction, apart from some famous lots like 1998 DRC assortment (Lot 183), 1982 Lafite in perfect condition (Lot 410), there are treasures like 2017 Georges Roumier Échézeaux Grand Cru (Lot 245) which is new to the market. What's more… many selections of some OWCs and large formats of classic Bordeaux and Champagne! Do not miss the chance to obtain some of them for the late of this year!

Spirits | Lot 8001– 8291

In this auction, Madison Auction offers you 291 lots of spirits with starting prices over HK$4,500,000. including many old Macallans such as Macallan 40-Year-Old Sherry Oak 2017 Release (Lot 8152), as well as rarities such as 1998 Yamazaki The Single Cask for Izumiya 60th Anniversay Arima, #CU70065 and 1999 Yamazaki The Single Cask for 40th Anniversay Hero, #DU65300 (Lot 8205).

In addition to bottles, there are also two whisky casks in this sale: 2010 Linkwood, #3029802 (Est HK$ 95,000 - HK$ 130,000, Lot 8186) and 1998 Glenrothes, #15766 (Est HK$ 280,000 - HK$ 450,000, Lot 8187). Both are first-fill sherry casks which are affordable and full of flavor, do not miss out if you're interested in bottling a cask!

Happy bidding and good luck!

Recommendation

2012 Hermès A ANÉMONE EPSOM LEATHER CONSTANCE ELAN WITH PALLADIUM HARDWARE

Lot : 6013 | Grade: 3

Accessories: Leather card, dustbag and box

Size: 25w x 13h x 7d cm

Est. HK$ 80,000 - HK$ 100,000

P9 ANÉMONE, the ultimate in noble and elegant colors, brings a touch of mystery to your outfit.

2017 Hermès A BLEU PAON MATTE ALLIGATOR CROCODILE BIRKIN 30 WITH PALLADIUM HARDWARE

Lot:6020 | Grade:1

Accessories: Clochette, lock, key, felt protector, rain protector, leather card, small dustbag, dustbag and box

Size : 30w x 22h x 16d cm

Est. HK$ 400,000 - HK$ 600,000

The rare colour 7F Blue Paon with eye-catching crocodile leather is refreshing and unique enough, a perfect addition to your party look.

2011 Hermès A BLACK MATTE CROCODILE NILOTICUS BIRKIN 35 WITH GOLD HARDWARE

Lot:6028 | Grade:1.5

Accessories: Clochette, lock, key, felt protector, rain protector, dustbag and box

Size: 35w x 25h x 18d cm

Est. HK$ 200,000 - HK$ 300,000

Timeless black is complemented by rare crocodile leather and embellished with gold hardware to create this collectible classic Birkin.

2017 Hermès A BLACK SHINNY POROSUS CROCODILE CONSTANCE 24 WITH GOLD HARDWARE

2017 爱马仕 黑色亮面湾鳄皮24公分CONSTANCE包附金色金属配件

Lot:6031 | Grade:1

Accessories: Raincoat, leather card, dustbag and box

Size: 24w x 17h x 5d cm

Est. HK$ 200,000 - HK$ 280,000

The shiny crocodile porosus adds a touch of nobility, and the 24cm size is enough for simple daily use, with the black CONSTANCE bag as the classic design that will never go out of style.

2004 Hermès A GRIS FONCE SHINNY POROSUS CROCODILE KELLY CUT CLUTCH WITH PALLADIUM HARDWARE

Lot:6029 | Grade:2

Accessories: Felt protector, leather card, dustbag and box

Size: 30w x 13h x 3d cm

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

The Kelly Cut is a clutch bag by Jean Paul Gaultier with a slimmer, more elongated design and a more stylised look than the Kelly Pochette, making it a wonderful choice for any evening party.

1998 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Assortment

Lot 183

12 Bottles, OWC | 1. BH 96 2. BH 95 3. BH 93 5. RP 92 6. WA 94

Est. HK$ 350,000 - HK$ 600,000

Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (1)

La Tâche Grand Cru (3)

Richebourg Grand Cru (2)

Échézeaux Grand Cru (3)

Grands Échézeaux Grand Cru (1)

Romanée-Saint-Vivant Grand Cru (2)

2017 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Echezeaux Grand Cru

Lot 245

1 Bottle, Loose bottle | Overall: Perfect | RP 90-92

Est. HK$ 50,000 - HK$ 90,000

1982 Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 410

12 Bottles, Loose bottle | Overall: Great | Ullage: Top shoulder or better, Label: Ten US import, Capsule: One torn, Cork: One slightly sunken and one slightly protruded | RP 100

Est. HK$ 160,000 - HK$ 280,000

1999 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 455 & 456

1 Bottle/Lot, Loose bottle | Overall: Great | Ullage: 1cm below capsule, Label: Slightly bin soiled | RP 90-92

Est. HK$ 80,000 - HK$ 140,000

A Cask of 2010 Linkwood, #3029802

Lot 8186

1 Cask | Barrel Type: First Fill PX Quarter Cask, Bulk Litre: 117.09L | Litre of Alcohol: 59.13, Abv: 50.5%, Outturn: 167 bottles of 700ml | Date of Regauge: 14th August 2023, The above data may be different when bottling. The cask have to be bottled within one year from the auction date

Est. HK$ 95,000 - HK$ 130,000

A Cask of 1998 Glenrothes, #15766

Lot 8187

1 Cask | Barrel Type: First Fill Oloroso Hogshead, Bulk Litre: 122.72L | Litre of Alcohol: 61.12, Abv: 49.8%, Outturn: 175 bottles in 700ml | Date of Regauge: 6th September 2023. The above data may be different when bottling. The cask have to be bottled within one year from the auction date

Est. HK$ 280,000 - HK$ 450,000

The price includes all costs of bottling, labelling, documentation and packing but excludes label design and any type of outer boxes. If Madision Auction did not receive any instruction on cask bottling upon 1 year after the auction date, Madison Auction will, on its own discretion, bottle the cask and deliver the bottles to the customer. Importation to Hong Kong can only be done by Madison Auction with an additional cost responsible by the customer.

有馬英雄Mixed Lot

Lot 8205

2 Bottles, 2 Single OC | Overall: Perfect | Bottled: 2013/2011, Bottle Number: 433/308, Barrel Type: Sherry Butt | Abv: 60%/56%, Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt | 1. WF 90

Est. HK$ 130,000 - HK$ 220,000

1．1998 Yamazaki The Single Cask for Izumiya 60th Anniversay Arima, #CU70065 (1 Bottle) (Single OC)

2．1999 Yamazaki The Single Cask for 40th Anniversay Hero, #DU65300 (1 Bottle) (Single OC)

These 2 bottles of Yamazaki single cask are very rare and sought-after in the market, this time we present these coveted dark Sherry Yamazaki to the Japanese whisky collectors. So place your bid now!

Macallan 40 Year Old Sherry Oak 2017 Release

Lot 8152

1 Bottle, Wooden GB | Overall: Perfect | Bottle Number: 250, Abv: 44% Vol: 700ml, Other: Single Malt, 465 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 140,000 - HK$ 260,000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Auction