New Evernow Report Highlights Ongoing, Unspoken Challenges People in Menopause Face at Work

Women over the age of 45 represent nearly 45%1 of working women in the US, and companies face a total annual loss of $26.6 billion 2 due to decreased productivity and increased medical costs related to menopause. To better understand these workplace burdens, Evernow surveyed over 2,000 women between the ages of 40 and 60 and went deeper with over 250 respondents to illuminate some of the specific challenges and opportunities they identified in navigating menopause in the workplace.

Some key findings from Evernow's report include::

65% of respondents feel the needs of those in menopause are overlooked by their employers and fear being stigmatized if they speak openly about menopause.

Only 31% of respondents feel comfortable talking about menopause with HR

Over 80% of respondents would consider a menopause benefit if offered; 45% are already paying out of pocket for menopause-related care

Over 85% of respondents said that offering a menopause benefit would improve their work productivity, satisfaction, well-being, or likelihood for retention

Survey respondents want more than just access to telehealth services: they want assistance picking the right treatments, managing their symptoms, and working with the best experts

This research—which was led by Evernow's founder and CEO, Alicia Jackson, PhD, and advisor, Eduardo Hariton, MD, MBA— suggests that solutions are within reach: 70% of survey participants noted that they were effectively able to manage their symptoms when provided with appropriate care.

"Women over 40 are one of the most critical cohorts for employers to retain and nurture in the workforce," says Dr. Jackson. "These are employees who've progressed within organizations and developed valuable skills that aren't easy to replace."

More than two million individuals reach menopause per year. Despite this, 75 percent of those who seek treatment don't receive it. To learn more about Evernow, including its new mobile app, please visit https://evernow.com/ .

About Evernow

Evernow is a digital concierge health platform focused on supporting women throughout their perimenopause and menopause journey with personalized care and treatments. In the process, we're developing the world's largest proprietary database of knowledge on perimenopause and menopause to continue to improve care outcomes for all. Evernow members have unlimited access to dedicated, certified menopause experts; receive care plans tailored to their specific needs; and get exclusive access to a suite of evidence-based treatments and programs.

