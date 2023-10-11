BreachLock Named "Pentesting Solution Provider Of The Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

BreachLock Recognized As "Pentesting Solution Provider Of The Year" By Prestigious International Awards Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Pentesting Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, which attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe this year.

Fast & Comprehensive PenTest at Scale (PRNewswire)

BreachLock is a global leader in cybersecurity best known for its innovative Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) model offering automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered pentesting solutions that deliver predictable, consistent, and more accurate results in real-time, every time. The company's AI, machine-based technology enables BreachLock to test for more vulnerabilities in less time and ensure zero false positives, making it 50% faster and more cost effective than traditional providers.

"Helping our clients scale and streamline their security testing programs to keep up with innovations is our focus at BreachLock, and Winning the 'Pentesting Solution Provider Of The Year' award is a direct reflection of that," said Seemant Sehgal, BreachLock's founder & CEO. "Whether they're testing 1 or 1,000+ applications or endpoints per year, BreachLock enables global enterprises to consolidate all of their penetration testing projects with one provider, which is much easier for internal teams to manage."

"BreachLock leaves the challenges of traditional pentesting and automated security testing in the past by striking a balance between the two. BreachLock is not only addressing the lack of visibility of unknown assets, but also breaking the barriers that traditional pentesting creates for DevSecOps," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.

In addition to its flagship penetration testing offering, BreachLock recently launched an Attack Surface Management (ASM) for risk discovery and exposure to identify exposed assets and associated vulnerabilities across your attack surface – known and unknown – including Shadow IT and Dark Web exposures.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing services. BreachLock offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered solutions in one integrated platform based on a standardized built-in framework that enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), security controls, and processes. By creating a standardized framework, BreachLock can deliver enhanced predictability, consistency, and accurate results in real-time, every time.

CONTACT: Megan Charrois, megan.c@breachlock.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BreachLock