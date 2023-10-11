Busbud and Megabus Announce Partnership: Expand Offering For Travelers in the US & Canada

Megabus Routes Throughout the US and Canada Will Now Be Bookable Through Busbud

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud , a global ground transportation booking platform, and Megabus , one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a partnership to increase access to bus travel throughout the U.S. and Canada. Megabus' more than 500 cities served will now be available to reserve through Busbud's convenient booking platform for a seamless travel transportation experience. This includes Megabus' most popular routes such as Houston to San Antonio, Atlanta to Charlotte, Washington DC to Baltimore, and Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, among many other options.

"We are delighted to welcome Megabus to Busbud!," says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. "This partnership expands our worldwide network of ground partners expanding sustainable travel options for travelers around the world."

"We are excited to expand access to our routes through our partnership with Busbud," says Colin Emberson, VP of Commercial for Megabus. "This partnership will allow us to offer our customers another avenue to purchase their bus tickets."

Traveling by bus is not only a more affordable option for travelers but also significantly more eco-friendly. A recent analysis comparing bus and flight made by Busbud found that many popular routes reduced each traveler's carbon footprint by at least 80% when compared to flying. In addition, travelers can often save more than 90% when compared to flying.

To book Megabus routes on Busbud, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en/bus-company/megabus-usa

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators.

About Megabus :

Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities. The safety of our customers is our top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. Megabus is committed to providing eco-friendly travel and reducing our carbon footprint whenever possible. Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles.

