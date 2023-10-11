CONSTANT MEDIA LLC, a leader in point of care marketing, is pleased to announce that Kevin Holowicki has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sales

CONSTANT MEDIA LLC, a leader in point of care marketing, is pleased to announce that Kevin Holowicki has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sales

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSTANT MEDIA LLC, a leader in point of care marketing and provider of healthcare content within doctors' offices and committed to arming patients and healthcare providers (HCPs) with the latest and most trusted science-based information, is pleased to announce that Kevin Holowicki has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sales. Kevin comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having spent over many years building marketing, advertising, and media programs at the client level with GSK and also several years at the agency level. Kevin has been at the forefront of creating programs for both patients and healthcare providers and has been on the leading edge of the digital and omni-channel transformation across the industry.

(PRNewswire)

Kevin stated, "I am thrilled to join the Constant Media team and be a part of building something special. I have dedicated my career to delivering high ROI programs and providing the analytics to substantiate marketing investment in those programs. The team at Constant Media has been on the forefront of new technology in point of care marketing and I am honored to work alongside such a highly talented staff. I look forward to continuing to grow the business across the existing patient directed media and also launch new programs directed at both HCP's and patients."

Wills Robins, Founder of Constant Media, added, "We are excited to have Kevin on the team. He brings a breadth of experience and enthusiasm to our team and he will be helping us grow our business with patients and our new HCP products."

About Constant Media

Constant Media has become one of the dominant players in the Point-Of-Care (POC) space with a growing network comprised of 24,000 physician offices catering to 27 specialty fields. Constant Media delivers hyper-targeted media campaigns placed amongst highly relevant, content rich, state-of-the art media assets strategically placed within waiting rooms, exam rooms, and office staff break rooms of physician offices throughout the USA.

Launched in 2011, Constant Media specializes in creating and distributing custom-designed Point-of-Care content and media campaigns. The network began with a small number of physician offices and has grown exponentially in the past few years and offers both digital and non-digital marketing programs for patients and healthcare providers.

For more information, please visit the website at www.constant-media.com or contact Wills Robins at wrobbins@constant-media.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Constant Media