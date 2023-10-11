New Pega Accelerator Helps Financial Institutions Streamline Financial Crimes Investigations

Pega's world-class intelligent automation and generative AI helps financial institutions more efficiently orchestrate rising number of cases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced the Pega Financial Crime and Alerts Investigation Management Accelerator, a new solution that helps financial institutions manage the rising number of risk alerts and more efficiently orchestrate investigations. By leveraging Pega's proven intelligent automation and case management capabilities along with its groundbreaking generative AI-powered capabilities, financial institutions can break through operational silos and speed investigations for what is traditionally a time-intensive and manual process.

Financial crimes – such as fraud, money laundering, structuring, and sanctions violations –are rapidly rising, putting increasing strain on financial institutions' risk teams to investigate each potential incident. While detection and monitoring systems have matured, financial institutions still struggle to manage the increasing volume of these alerts and investigations, which have been further exacerbated by global economic sanctions. Compounding this problem, risk teams from different departments often work in silos and use different monitoring and case management tools, making it difficult to get a consolidated picture of all risks related to each customer. This can lead to inefficient and duplicative processes, unnecessary manual work, and inconsistent outcomes.

The Pega Financial Crime and Alerts Investigation Management Accelerator provides financial institutions with a unified solution to manage alerts and drive investigations for all types of risk detection systems across all departments, jurisdictions, and lines of business. The accelerator provides a holistic, transparent, and actionable view of each customer's risk profile in a single application, helping drive more collaboration for even the largest and most complex financial institutions. And with Pega's leading intelligent automation and AI, financial institutions can streamline their investigations, resulting in faster resolutions, lower costs, and better outcomes for their customers.

Available today for download on Pega Marketplace, Pega Financial Crime and Alerts Investigation Management Accelerator provides any financial institution the following key features and benefits:

Smarter process orchestration with case management and intelligent automation: Pega enables all types of alerts across different monitoring systems to be captured and triaged in a consistent manner so investigators can spend their time examining the case rather than gathering and managing information. The accelerator digests and enriches alerts, deduplicates redundant alerts, and merges new alerts into existing investigation cases when applicable. Cases are assigned with skill-based routing to the most appropriate risk investigator, who is guided through the right stages and steps to efficiently and accurately handle each case.





Reduced time and costs with automation and AI : By using automation and AI to reduce manual labor, Pega helps drive investigations faster and more accurately. For example, the accelerator eliminates the time-consuming and cumbersome process of developing a Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) by using generative AI to analyze all data associated with a case and then automatically draft the SAR. Automation is applied throughout the process, helping staff drive more efficient and effective investigations.





Increased flexibility with configurable system options: The accelerator is highly configurable, allowing financial institutions to leverage pre-built process templates out of the box and easily adjust and extend them to fit their unique needs. The accelerator can be integrated with existing alert monitoring and detection systems as well as Pega's : The accelerator is highly configurable, allowing financial institutions to leverage pre-built process templates out of the box and easily adjust and extend them to fit their unique needs. The accelerator can be integrated with existing alert monitoring and detection systems as well as Pega's Know Your Customer and Client Lifecycle Management solutions and other third-party systems and services.

Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation is trusted by the majority of the world's largest financial institutions. For more than 30 years, Pega has provided global financial institutions with case management, workflow automation, and customer risk solutions across KYC, AML, alert management, fraud, account opening, and client lifecycle management. Pega supports all types of financial institutions with pre-defined industry best practices across jurisdictions and lines of business.

"With financial crime alerts growing exponentially in complexity and in volume due to global events, financial institutions need a better way to consolidate and streamline their investigation processes to manage risk and cost," said Jason Grasso, financial services solutions global leader, Pega. "The launch of Pega Financial Crime and Alerts Investigation Management helps financial institutions better orchestrate, automate, and triage investigations end to end, providing their teams with a 360-degree customer view and driving better investigative outcomes."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

