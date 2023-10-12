MONEY RELEASES 2023-2024 BEST BANKS LIST

Money Analyzes Quality of Accounts and Best Return-on-Investment for Americans

New list expands to include regions and states

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money today announces the release of its 2023-2024 Best Banks list. This annual list highlights the best banks across the United States where consumers can get matched with perfect options for their money and day-to-day banking needs. This year's list expands into eight new categories to include Banks by Regions (Northeast, South, Midwest and West) and four states: California, Texas, Florida and New York.

The iconic personal finance brand Money is launching a comprehensive rebrand, the first major overhaul to the brand in over 20 years. (PRNewsfoto/Money) (PRNewswire)

Money analyzes Quality of Accounts and Best Return-on-Investment. New list expands to include regions and states!

"Banking continues to play a major part in everyday Americans' lives," said Mike Ayers, Executive Editor of Content at Money. "We hope this list provides the public with a great go-to resource for the best options out there."

To get the final list of winners, Money's editor Leslie Cook analyzed more than 275 institutions across national banks, credit unions, online banks, regional banks, and state banks. Key categories examined include account fees, APYs, sign-up perks, monthly limits, and ATM locations.

Winners this year include:

Capitol One — Overall Best National Banks

PenFed — Overall Best Credit Union

Discover — Overall Best Online Banks

PNC — Overall Best Bank for Students

Chase — Overall Best Bank for Seniors

Navy Federal Credit Union — Overall Best Bank or Credit Union for Military Members

Money's expanded Best Banks list with Best Banks in the Northeast, South, Midwest and West along with Best Banks in California, Texas, Florida and New York continues in October on October 19, 2023.

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit Money's Best Banks page . For the complete methodology, visit here .

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best Long-Term Care Insurance, Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Money