Global X ETFs To Liquidate Four ETFs

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of four ETFs (the "Funds"), based on an ongoing review process of its product lineup to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its clients. The Funds scheduled for liquidation include:

Fund Ticker CUSIP Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF BOSS 37954Y681 Global X Education ETF EDUT 37960A719 Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF EWEB 37960A693 Global X China Innovation ETF KEJI 37954Y210

Based upon the recommendation of Global X Management Company LLC, the Trust's adviser, the Board of Trustees determined on October 12, 2023 that it was in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate each of the Funds. The Funds represent less than 1% of the assets of Global X ETFs.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, November 10, 2023, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Funds will liquidate on or around Friday, November 17, 2023. Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Global X Management Company LLC, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

