A September to Remember - Aflac's Bridge to Brighter Campaign Illuminates Company's Ongoing Support for Children with Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease

Program Shines a Light on Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease during National Childhood Cancer and National Sickle Cell Awareness month and beyond

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S. and a proud supporter of families of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease, today announced the culmination of its campaign to illuminate bridges and other landmarks across the country to commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Aflac, a pioneer in cancer insurance coverage, has supported childhood cancer initiatives since 1995, having contributed more than $170 million to the cause.

Aflac, a pioneer in cancer insurance coverage, has supported childhood cancer initiatives since 1995, having contributed more than $170 million to the cause.

Throughout the month of September, bridges in Atlanta, GA; Buffalo, NY; Fort Wayne, IN; Nashville, TN; Minneapolis, MN; and other U.S. cities were lit by Aflac in gold and burgundy – the recognition colors for childhood cancer and sickle cell disease – in support of the children and families who show incredible courage in the face of life-altering diagnoses.

"For nearly three decades, Aflac has been committed to supporting medical professionals, nonprofit organizations, family members and others who care for children with cancer and blood disorders like sickle cell disease," Aflac U.S. President Virgil R. Miller said. "Bridge to Brighter is an extension of Aflac's core company mission to bridge the gap for people and communities when they need us the most."

The bridge lightings are an expression of Aflac's Bridge to Brighter campaign, a monthlong effort to shine a bright light helping Americans to learn more about childhood cancer and sickle cell disease and how they can get involved to make a difference. In early September, Aflac launched a digital destination, The Bridge to Brighter, where visitors can hear and read stories about childhood cancer and sickle cell, spread the word to their communities, and ultimately take action, such as by registering as a bone marrow donor or making donations to the Aflac Cancer Center at give.choa.org.

Primary sponsor of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, much of the $170 million in financial support comes from independent sales agents and Aflac employees. Additionally, in 2018, Aflac created My Special Aflac Duck, a robotic companion that provides comfort and support to children, helps them express their emotions, and normalizes medical procedures. Over the past five years, Aflac has distributed more than 24,000 of these ducks free of charge to children above the age of three with cancer and sickle cell disease.

To learn more about Aflac's commitment to this cause, and to get involved, visit https://www.aflac.com/bridgetobrighter or follow @myspecialaflacduck.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

