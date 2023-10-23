Appian Ranked by Gartner #1 for Business Workflow Automation with Integration Use Case in Low-Code Report

The October 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report scores Appian a 4.7 out of 5.0 in Business Workflow Automation with Integration Use Case

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has been named number one in the category of "Business Workflow Automation with Integration Use Case" in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report. For more information and to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2023 Critical Capabilities report, go to https://ap.pn/45JlUfM .

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report offers insight into the product capabilities of 17 low-code platform vendors, with in-depth technical analysis and use case charts. This report assesses product capabilities based on customer types and identifies the vendors best suited for each customer's specific use case and requirements.

Appian received the highest score of any vendor for Business Workflow Automation with Integration. Critical Capabilities categories include:

Automating B2E departmental and workgroup.

Composing B2E departmental and enterprise apps.

Multiexperience applications.

Business digitization, prototyping and innovation.

Business workflow automation with integration.

According to Gartner, "LCAPs accelerate application development by abstracting common reusable software components and allocating developer effort to tasks closer to business outcomes. Software engineering leaders should use this research to assess their use cases against vendor offerings."

"Appian's focus on end-to-end process automation allows our customers to optimize even their most complex business processes by putting people, bots, AI, and rules in the same workflow," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder of Appian. "Our leadership recognition in low-code means that everything in the Appian Platform is fast to build and easy to change, including our Data Fabric , AI Copilot , and complete automation toolset."

Appian was also recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. Download a copy of the report here .

To learn more about Appian's rankings in the Critical Capabilities report, visit https://ap.pn/45JlUfM .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

