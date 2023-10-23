NASA Sets Coverage for Roscosmos Spacewalk Outside Space Station

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage as two Roscosmos cosmonauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday, Oct. 25, to install communications hardware and inspect a portion of the orbital complex.

Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. EDT on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. The spacewalk is expected to begin at 2:10 p.m. and could last up to seven hours.

Expedition 70 cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub will venture outside of the station's Poisk module to install a synthetic radar communications system and release a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. While outside the station, they also will inspect and photograph an external backup radiator on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module that experienced a coolant leak on Oct. 9.

The spacewalk will be the 268th in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. It will be the sixth for Kononenko, who will wear the Orlan spacesuit with red stripes and the first for Chub, who will wear the spacesuit with blue stripes.

