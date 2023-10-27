Jones Brothers Bring Pink to the NBA in Honor of Mother

WASHINGTON and SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA players and brothers Tre and Tyus Jones are kicking off the 2023-2024 NBA season by dedicating their first two games to their mother, Debbie Jones, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Tre (Guard, San Antonio Spurs) and Tyus (Guard, Washington Wizards) are teaming up with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, to cap off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor Debbie along with millions of breast cancer survivors around the world.

Tre and Tyus will suit up in pink gear for the games. Breast cancer survivors in both cities have been invited to these games and will have a chance to meet and greet the brothers and their mom in their respective cities.

Debbie will attend the San Antonio Spurs game on Friday, October 27 against the Houston Rockets. Tre and Debbie will meet with Komen breast cancer survivors after the game. On Monday, October 30, Debbie will attend the Washington Wizards home game against the Boston Celtics, where she and Tyus will have the chance to meet with Komen breast cancer survivors after the game.

Both players will donate a pair of pink sneakers to Susan G. Komen. The monies raised will support Komen's mission to advocate for breast cancer patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information.

"We appreciate the attention Tre and Tyus are bringing to breast cancer by honoring their mother and sharing her experience with NBA fans. Breast cancer is relentless, but we can save more lives by making more people aware of this disease so they can take action and prioritize their breast health," said Adrienne Johnson, executive director of Susan G. Komen DMV Tri-State.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About LIFT Sports Management

LIFT Sports Management is a full-service athlete representation agency serving clients across all verticals, including Tre and Tyus Jones. Founded in 2020, LIFT has quickly become one of the premier industry-leading management and representation companies leading clients to maximize opportunities across all facets of their professional careers. LIFT has distinguished itself as a firm with an innovative approach focusing on what the modern athlete needs and puts an emphasis on elite and comprehensive client servicing.

