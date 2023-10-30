Wounded Warrior Project Invites Streamers to Support Veterans During Warrior Week

From Livestreaming to Gameplay, Host a Charity Stream to Support Wounded Warriors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is inviting people across the country to join seven days of livestreaming activities to support wounded warriors and their families. Now in its fourth year, Warrior Week will run during the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 6-12) and fuel WWP's free, life-changing programs and services.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9174057-wounded-warrior-project-streamers-support-warrior-week/

"The effects of combat and injuries sustained during military service can last a lifetime," said Jackie Green, livestream fundraising and gaming manager for WWP. "Whether these injuries are visible or invisible, we are here to support warriors and their families no matter where they are in their recovery. Warrior Week provides supporters a unique and fun way to join that mission – right from the comfort of their homes. Together, we can ensure no warrior, caregiver, or family member ever feels alone."

Warrior Week 2023 kicks off Nov. 6 with celebrity content creators challenging their communities to send them into a dunk tank by raising critical funds for WWP. On Nov. 10, streamers and content creators will dress up for WWP's virtual Military Ball. Then, on Veterans Day, WWP will team up with the Washington Commanders to host and stream a gaming tournament for wounded warriors and their families at FedEx Field.

Supporters can watch these events and others, including gaming competitions and variety shows, by visiting WWP's Twitch page. Supporters can also host their own charity stream during Warrior Week. Whether it's a stream playing video games or sharing hobbies like crafting, fishing, or fitness, Warrior Week streamers help WWP honor and empower America's injured veterans.

Register for Warrior Week to support wounded warriors and their loved ones.

Osman Dzabiri, aka "Mazards," is one of hundreds of streamers and content creators participating in Warrior Week. Although he never served in the military, he feels like he's serving in a different way now through streaming for WWP.

"If I couldn't actively serve, this could be my way of giving back and helping those who did serve," he said while encouraging others to join him. "It doesn't matter if you raise a dollar or $100. No matter what you raise, it will help people who need it."

Warrior Week also empowers streamers like Mazards to raise awareness of the challenges veterans face and how WWP is supporting them. For example, wounded warriors frequently face isolation, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other significant mental health challenges. According to WWP's Annual Warrior Survey, 3 in 4 WWP warriors report PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

Additional Benefits of Livestreaming & Gaming for Warriors

WWP also uses livestreaming and gaming to help veterans make meaningful connections with others. In fact, WWP teammates host over 2,000 in-person and virtual gaming events annually for warriors and their families. This connection is key to maintaining strong mental health.

"Veterans who participate in WWP's livestreaming and gaming activities find strength through community and an additional tool to cope with stress," said WWP's Jackie Green. "Many veterans are comfortable in this space, and their passion for streaming and gaming has created a low-barrier pathway to learn more about available support."

Post-9/11 wounded warriors and their family members can register with WWP via the organization's Resource Center online or by phone. Once registered, warriors and their family members can express interest in WWP's livestreaming and gaming activities. The organization will connect them to upcoming opportunities. Warriors and family members can also check WWP's Discord for more information.

WWP directs every hour, dollar, and action to helping wounded warriors reach their highest ambition. In 2022, the nonprofit invested nearly $250 million in programs that serve veterans, family members, and caregivers. This is only possible because of the generosity of donors and supporters across the country.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Warrior Week provides supporters a unique and fun way to help Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors like Jason Ehrhart. (PRNewswire)

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project