Choice Hotels Recognized by Forbes as One of the "World's Top Companies for Women 2023" for Second Year in a Row

Award-winning company culture strengthened through commitment to diversity, equity and belonging

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been named one of the "World's Top Companies for Women 2023" by Forbes. This is the second consecutive year that Choice Hotels has been recognized on this list that assesses companies on employer brand, public opinion and leadership scores.

"We are honored to be named one of Forbes' top companies in the world for women for the second year in a row," said Simone Wu, senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary & external affairs, Choice Hotels. "Every day I'm inspired by the women at Choice, whose work and leadership across the company are critical to our performance and success. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that our workplace supports the unique perspectives of all our associates and dedication to being a community where everyone can achieve personal and professional fulfilment."

Choice continues to offer its associates more career and growth opportunities. For example, an associate-led Choice Resource Group - the Women's Business Alliance - connects Choice women with one another socially and professionally. The alliance promotes the growth and development of women, provides women leaders a forum to give back, and acts as a sounding board for women's issues in the workplace.

"Choice has been widely recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' partly due to its dedication to diversity and inclusion of associates," said Sally Bartas, chief talent and culture officer, Choice Hotels. "This recognition by Forbes further reinforces that Choice has invested in its people, its platforms, and its value proposition – including but not limited to our employee resource groups, career advancement initiatives and so much more."

Ideation by Choice associates led to the creation of the HERtels by Choice program, an educational pathway that helps women entrepreneurs understand how to get finances in order as they move forward with hotel investment. Since its inception, the company has awarded more than 25 contracts specifically to women entrepreneurs.

In addition to being named one of the "World's Top Companies for Women 2023," Choice is an award-winning employer earning Newsweek: Most Trustworthy Companies in America (2023), Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families (2023), Forbes: America's Best Large Employers (2023), Forbes: World's Best Employers (2022), Forbes: The Best Employers for Veterans (2022), Forbes: World's Top Female Friendly Companies (2022), Human Rights Campaign: Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality (2022), and DEI: Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities (2022) and others. To view Forbes "World's Top Companies for Women 2023" rankings, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-companies-women/?sh=566f73817910. To learn more about Choice's corporate culture or rewarding career opportunities at Choice Hotels, visit www.careers.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

