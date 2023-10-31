EPAM Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Help Organizations Become Cloud-Native

Enhanced collaboration will expand cloud engineering capabilities to help global clients scale cloud-native development and solve complex business challenges with AI.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises solve complex business challenges, drive growth, and scale innovation through cutting-edge cloud solutions, services, and strategies. The agreement will focus on accelerating modernization, adopting cloud-native architecture, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to create customer value in key industries, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, insurance, energy and gaming.

While cloud transformation has grown vital for achieving business success, many organizations encounter challenges in managing the complexity of cloud operations. This SCA leverages EPAM's 30 years of experience in engineering, consulting, and software development paired with AWS's solutions to help clients address cloud complexity and expand capabilities with greater agility, efficiency, and speed to achieve business outcomes. To help organizations modernize and become cloud-native, EPAM will build new offerings and products to support AWS-based business solutions and data platforms, as well as advance AI and machine learning capabilities.

"We're excited to expand our work with AWS to help our clients transform into adaptive, cloud-native organizations and stay competitive in a quickly evolving digital landscape," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at EPAM. "Building on more than a decade of collaboration, we are able to further deliver advanced cloud capabilities and unique end-to-end experiences through our global team of expert consultants, designers and engineers."

As a part of the agreement, EPAM will establish a dedicated AWS Center of Excellence built on its more than 15,000 AWS experts who hold 5,000 AWS certifications. The SCA furthers EPAM's decade-long collaboration with AWS and has allowed EPAM to streamline the process of building infrastructure, applications and business platforms for clients while mitigating business risks.

"There has never been a greater time to bring operational efficiency to the resource-constrained healthcare industry. At XSOLIS, we rely on EPAM's expertise to help us leverage our AI-driven technology more rapidly and effectively to eliminate administrative waste and accelerate data-driven decision-making across our connected network of providers and payers," said Zach Evans, Chief Technology Officer at XSOLIS. "The expanded collaboration between EPAM and AWS empowers us to offer a more robust solution, leveraging cutting-edge cloud-native capabilities. This collaboration will positively impact our mission to create a frictionless healthcare system, with efficiency gains that benefit providers, payers and patients alike."

"EPAM has a proven track record of helping global enterprises accelerate digital transformation and navigate their cloud journeys to gain a competitive advantage," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Worldwide System Integrators at AWS. "Together, EPAM and AWS can help clients further modernize their businesses, applications and software to become faster and more efficient."

As an end-to-end provider of digital transformation services with more than 50,000 team members across 50+ countries, EPAM delivers innovative cloud-enabled AI, data modernization, migration, data, and analytics solutions to many Forbes Global 2000 organizations around the world.

