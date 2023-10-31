HDT Bio to Present Novel Vaccine Technologies for Cancer Immunoprevention at SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Bio Corp., a clinical-stage private company developing advanced RNA products to treat and prevent infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Dr. Steven Reed, Chief Executive Officer of HDT Bio, will present at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, on November 3. Dr. Reed will deliver a presentation on the AMPLIFY™ vaccine platform as a novel technology for cancer immunoprevention.

HDT Bio Corp. (PRNewswire)

HDT's AMPLIFY vaccine platform is based on its self-amplifying RNA (repRNA) combined with LION™, its patented nanoparticle-based formulation technology. LION not only stabilizes, protects, and transports RNA during formulation and administration, but also enhances safety. This approach, compared to current RNA vaccines, allows for simplified manufacturing processes, improved temperature stability, and heightened safety, thereby enabling multivalency for more effective and efficient vaccine products.

"Cancer is a formidable adversary. Our presence at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting underscores our commitment to advancing the field of immunoprevention," said Dr. Steven Reed, CEO of HDT Bio. "With the AMPLIFY vaccine platform and products derived thereof, we are committed to transforming the landscape of cancer care, marking a monumental leap towards a future where cancer is no longer a looming threat but a preventable condition."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Novel Technologies for Cancer Immunoprevention

Presenter: Steven Reed, Ph.D.

Category: Immunoprevention of Cancer

Session: Concurrent Session 106c

Date: Friday, November 3 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Ground Level, Exhibit Hall D, San Diego Convention Center

About HDT Bio

HDT Bio is a Seattle-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company. With core technology and expertise in nucleic acid formulation, the company develops products that seek to harness host-directed immune responses. HDT Bio's work focuses on infectious disease and oncology vaccines and therapeutics through early-stage collaborations with partners worldwide. The company's vaccine platforms combine formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses. HDT Bio's repRNA/LION™ is the first self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform to ever receive a regulatory authorization.

Learn more at https://www.hdt.bio

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HDT Bio Corp.