Kansas City University and HCA Midwest Health Forge Key Academic Partnership

The expanded partnership between the organizations provides medical students enhanced education and robust training with HCA Midwest Health's seven hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City University (KCU), the largest medical school in Missouri and the sixth largest medical school in the nation, and HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City's premier healthcare provider, recently announced a principle affiliation that will strengthen the training of tomorrow's physicians, today.

This newly enhanced six-year partnership expands the number of clerkships throughout HCA Midwest Health's hospitals – including Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Lafayette Regional Health Center – for KCU's third- and fourth-year medical students. Clerkships are a unique and immersive clinical learning experience, where students train under the direct supervision of an experienced attending physician. Additionally, KCU medical students have the opportunity to work alongside current Graduate Medical Education residency specialists, further expanding the learning experience within specialty practices throughout the health system.

"HCA Midwest Health has a rich history of providing medical training and education," said Josh Cox, DO, executive dean of KCU College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost for Medical Affairs. "For our medical students to train alongside HCA Midwest Health's highly-skilled physicians is invaluable to their growth and development as future physicians. This partnership will enhance the educational experience for KCU students and prepare them well for their careers in medicine, while also providing a pipeline of physicians who choose the Kansas City area to practice."

"Education is at the heart of advancing healthcare," said HCA Midwest Health President Keith Zimmerman. "Collaborating with a highly respected institution like Kansas City University enables us to combine our resources and expertise to develop a new generation of highly trained, compassionate and skilled physicians. This alignment further solidifies our commitment to improving high-quality patient care through education and innovation and to do this with KCU, a nationally renowned medical school."

In addition to the increase in clerkships, the new agreement also provides HCA Midwest Health access to the state-of-the-art academic, research and classroom resources of KCU. These include an advanced medical simulation center, medical library, academic center and research laboratories. Many HCA Midwest Health physicians will receive academic faculty appointments with the university as well.

"This formalizes and expands the strong educational relationship we have shared with HCA Midwest Health for many years," said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and chief executive officer of KCU. "HCA Healthcare is our nation's leading hospital system and has become the largest sponsor of Graduate Medical Education programs in the country. KCU welcomes this opportunity for our medical students, and we look forward to the continued collaboration and clinical engagement that will benefit the communities we serve."

KCU is a leading health sciences university which includes a proud legacy as Kansas City Missouri's first medical school. Nearly 1,000 KCU physician alumni practice in the Kansas City region; more than 10,000 alumni practice around the country and in every state. Additionally, 50 percent of KCU alumni practice in a primary care specialty and 30 percent practice in underserved areas. Collectively, KCU alumni generate an estimated $12 billion in healthcare cost savings in primary care nationwide.

HCA Healthcare is a leader in clinical and medical education, and its affiliates – including HCA Midwest Health – currently include 66 teaching hospitals. The health system is the nation's largest sponsor of GME programs, with more than 5,300 residents and fellows with more than 300 programs in 15 states and a growing commitment to medical education. In addition, HCA Healthcare is committed to nursing education building the pipeline of future nurses through its affiliates, Research College of Nursing and Galen College of Nursing.

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and a College of Dental Medicine. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the sixth largest medical school in the U.S., the ninth most impactful medical school for primary care for the nation, the tenth most affordable of private medical colleges, and the leading producer of physicians for the State of Missouri. The College of Osteopathic Medicine has two sites strategically located on the University's campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri, to address the growing needs of both urban and rural populations. The University offers multiple graduate degrees; a doctor of osteopathic medicine; a doctor of psychology in clinical psychology; a master of arts in bioethics; a master of science in the biomedical sciences; a master of business administration in partnership with Rockhurst University; a new master of public health in partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and seated the first doctor of dental medicine students in 2023.

As the Kansas City area's largest healthcare provider, HCA Midwest Health consists of seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient centers, clinics, physician practices, surgery centers and an array of other facilities and services to meet area residents' healthcare needs. HCA Midwest Health is one of the area's largest employers, with more than 10,000 colleagues and a local economic impact of more than $1.3 billion each year. That includes more than $113 million annually in charity and uncompensated care and almost $200 million in federal, state and local taxes to help improve the schools, roads and infrastructure of the communities we serve. HCA Midwest Health facilities include Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Centerpoint Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Research Psychiatric Center. HCA Midwest Physicians, which is part of HCA Midwest Health, is a network of experienced, multi-specialty physicians located throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Currently, HCA Midwest Physicians represents 600+ providers. It includes 80+ specialties, providing care in 150+ locations to serve our community. The physicians, licensed professionals and support staff who comprise the HCA Midwest Health team are dedicated to improving healthcare in the Greater Kansas City and outlying areas to create healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows. For more information, visit hcamidwest.com.

