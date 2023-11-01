"Meet the future of real estate:" Lone Wolf unveils massive plans for 2024

Technology leader raises the curtain—and the bar—on groundbreaking platform for all real estate

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the press at the 2023 T3 Sixty Tech Summit, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, is thrilled to introduce the future of real estate software: A new generation of Lone Wolf solutions, starting in 2024 and meticulously constructed to run on Lone Wolf Foundation, a connected platform designed to transform the way everyone in real estate works.

"For too long, we've known that the real estate industry would reach a boiling point in terms of the software available, and we're quickly reaching that point," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "In our recent joint study with T3 Sixty, we discovered that the average brokerage uses over 20 different pieces of software every day, nearly double what they were using in 2020. It isn't sustainable, and that's what we're targeting with the new generation of software for real estate: The fact that real estate doesn't need more software, but that it instead needs more from the software it has."

Among earlier initiatives to transform popular brokerage software into flexible online solutions, including previous releases of the Market Share and Proficiency Metrics modules in BrokerMetrics, this new generation will bring key software from every milestone in the real estate process to a new online platform. The first phase of this initiative, showcased at T3 Sixty Tech Summit, introduces:

The new Lone Wolf Back Office

The new Lone Wolf Transact Workflow

The new BrokerMetrics by Lone Wolf

The new Lone Wolf Foundation

The reveal also hinted at future initiatives, including a planned transformation of real estate CRM solutions.

Since 1989, Lone Wolf has supported countless real estate professionals, businesses, and organizations in everything they do. Through these 35 years of experience, the company has created a powerful blueprint for the years to come—building on decades of user behavior, customer feedback, heat maps, and shifting demands to build software that works the way both users and clients need it to.

"We are so excited about the reveal of our new generation of real estate software and the upcoming introduction of Lone Wolf Foundation," said Sean Wheeler, CTO at Lone Wolf. "We have spent years learning exactly how the real estate industry works and adapts to shifting circumstances, and have designed that same flexibility right into the solutions that will support real estate professionals—and their clients—through all the years to come."

Currently, the first releases of the new generation of real estate software are planned for a phased delivery throughout 2024. More information will be available soon!

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

