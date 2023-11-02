New International Report Reveals 75% of People Don't Think They are Eating Their Five a Day

Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors ' shows latest global perceptions and confusion towards fruit & vegetable consumption including data from 32,000 people Multi-market report named '' shows latest global perceptions and confusion towards fruit & vegetable consumption including data from 32,000 people

Beyond the confusion, affordability is a barrier to fresh fruit and vegetables, with 2 in 5 (43%) have said that they have experienced food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite clear global guidance from the World Health Organization, 75% of survey respondents don't think they eat the recommended amount of fresh fruit and vegetables on a daily basis, according to a new international report from leading global health and wellness company, Juice Plus+ .

The report, called 'Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors' which polled 32,000 people in different countries around the world, exposes the truth around consumer's perceptions of fruit and vegetable consumption and reveals only 25% think they eat the recommended portion a day.

Understanding the portion puzzle

In a world where health-consciousness is on the rise, where documentaries and experts praise the virtues of plant-based diets, seen most recently with the Netflix documentary on Blue Zones, and how your diet can impact your longevity, the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables are firmly rooted in the public's awareness. However, the new report from Juice Plus+ reveals how this translates to actions - showing that people are confused when it comes to how much they should be including in their diet and what constitutes a 'portion' of fruit and vegetables. In the United States, this lack of understanding translated into shocking statistics that put them in the highest averages of all markets surveyed, with over a third (35%) of Americans not feeling as though they follow a balanced diet, with 12% feeling they eat too much processed food, 11% signifying they do not eat enough fruit and vegetables, and even 12% not giving their diet much thought.

The answer, according to the WHO, is straightforward - more than 400 grams of fruits and vegetables per day to improve overall health.1 Despite this, for those countries who measure their portions of fruit and vegetables in grams, nearly four fifths (78%) got the portion size wrong.

The effects of not eating enough fruit & vegetables

While people don't think they eat enough fruit and vegetables to hit the daily quota, one thing is for sure - they are aware of the possible consequences that not eating your fruit and vegetables can have on your body. When questioned on what they think the health implications are of not consuming enough fresh fruit and vegetables, 35% of people associate this with mineral deficiencies and nearly one fifth (18%) with high blood pressure. So people are strongly aware that fruit and vegetables are necessary and good for them, but this does not translate to how much they think they should be consuming.

Consumer demand for accessibility, availability and affordability is high

Amidst the portion-size puzzle, affordability seems to be a key concern for most when discussing a lack of fruit and vegetables, with over 2 in 5 (43%) of households experiencing food insecurity - this is more prevalent in certain countries, where over half of the population have experienced it - 53% in the UK and 52% in Germany, the US were also above average with 46%.

What's more, 75% of those surveyed noted that they are not eating the recommended fruit and vegetable portions every day, and even 23% say they're eating the recommended portion less than once a week. Almost 1 in 5 Americans (19%) claim they eat the recommended 5 portions a day, which was the lowest percentage across all markets.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Melissa Rifkin notes, "Although components of your health are predetermined by genetics, the lifestyle choices you make can be incredibly impactful. This is especially true for eating habits, and what you eat, how much you eat, and the timing of your food may influence health factors as serious as disease, and can also impact your overall quality of life. Eating adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables is an important component of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Produce is known for its fiber content, and concentration of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. All of these nutrients serve different and essential functions in your body, all of which contribute to overall health."

An evolution of eating fruit & vegetables: behaviors over the years

The Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors report reveals fascinating shifts in behaviors related to fruit and vegetable consumption over time, in particular, the reason why people eat more or less fruit and vegetables than they used to. For those who now eat less fruit and vegetables than when they were younger, over two fifths (43%) point it to the rising cost of fresh produce in today's market, and one quarter (26%) say it's because it doesn't last long enough so it ends up being thrown away. In fact, when considering household waste, 34% of what consumers throw away is fresh produce.

On the flip side, for those who eat more fruit and vegetables than they did when they were younger, over a quarter (27%) say the reason is being worried about their health. This aligns with the growing understanding of the benefits of incorporating more fruits and vegetables into daily diets.

Global CEO of Juice Plus+, Travis Garza, comments on the report launch: "At Juice Plus+, we have been pioneers in the field of plant-based, whole food-based supplementation for over three decades - in fact, this year marks 30 years of our Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit & Vegetable Blend Capsules - and we are committed to making a positive impact on the health and wellness of people worldwide. That's why I'm thrilled to introduce the 'Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors' report - a robust study that delves deep into the perceptions and attitudes surrounding fruit and vegetable consumption on an international scale. By polling over 32,000 consumers, the report offers valuable insights into the diverse dietary habits and perceptions that shape our world, and sheds light on the variations in fruit and vegetable consumption across different countries. As with any comprehensive report, there are always more topics to delve into, and consumer behaviors change over time, that's why we plan to do this research on a yearly basis and really get under the skin of global consumer attitudes over time.

From a Juice Plus+ perspective, our aim with the research is to provide motivational triggers that empower individuals to lead healthier lives, and the 'Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors' report is a vital step in that direction. As CEO, I'm delighted to invite you to explore this report and join us in our journey towards a healthier, more vibrant world".

Liza Pepple, Senior Director, Global Product Development at Juice Plus+ also notes: "Many interesting elements emerge from the 'Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors' report, but what stands out is the the perceived confusion around portion sizes of fruits and vegetables, and how much consumers think they eat. It's encouraging to see some countries trying to counter this confusion with visual tools, for instance, in the United States they use a plate system to help people really visualize the recommended amount.

At Juice Plus+, our mission is to bridge the gap between what people should eat and what they actually eat. We believe that small changes can make a big difference when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, and fruit and vegetable consumption is at the heart of that. The 'Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors' report serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact such choices can have on our well-being, as well as the importance of consumer education and awareness campaigns to address misconceptions about fruit and vegetable consumption".

The Bridging the Gap to Healthier Living: A Multi-Market Exploration of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Trends and Behaviors report was an online survey conducted by Walr among 32,157 consumers across the UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland. The research fieldwork took place between September 6th - 15th, 2023. Walr is a member organization of the Market Research Society and abides by all codes of practice.

About The Juice Plus+ Company

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company that inspires healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and has served millions of customers.

What is Juice Plus+?

Juice Plus+ is a range of plant-based nutritional products that are as close to nature as possible. Juice Plus+ products include Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules (Fruit Blend, Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend, Omega Blend), Juice Plus+ Soft Chewables (Fruit Blend, Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend), Complete by Juice Plus+ shakes and bars, and Juice Plus+ Perform shake.

1World Health Organization, Intervention, August 2023: https://www.who.int/tools/elena/interventions/fruit-vegetables-ncds#:~:text=WHO%20Recommendations,the%20risk%20of%20certain%20NCDs .

