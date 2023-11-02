Sterno's Texarkana Facility Awarded TRUE Silver for Zero Waste Efforts by Green Business Certification Inc.

Category creator continues to lead industry as the first food service equipment & supplies business, and the first manufacturing facility in Texas, to achieve this honor

TEXARKANA, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno, a trusted pioneer of portable food warming products for over 100 years, today announced that it was awarded TRUE® Silver certification for its manufacturing facility in Texarkana, Texas. TRUE® stands for Total Resource Use and Efficiency and is administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) to help facilities define, pursue, and achieve zero waste goals while becoming more resource efficient.

Sterno's Texarkana facility is responsible for manufacturing some of the most iconic and recognizable Sterno products including both gel and wicked chafing fuel. It also manufactures liquid candles for the brand's table lighting products, along with assembling Home Entertaining Party Packs and S'mores Makers. Sterno is the first manufacturing facility in Texas to be awarded the TRUE certification, and the first in the foodservice equipment and supplies industry.

Through innovative recycling programs and other eco-friendly initiatives, Sterno's Texarkana facility diverts nearly 95% of its waste stream from landfills and incineration, qualifying the facility to receive TRUE Silver certification.

"Sterno has long been committed to minimizing waste through innovative product design, improved manufacturing processes, and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility," said Geoffrey Feil, CEO of The Sterno Group. "This accomplishment was the next step in an environmental commitment the brand made several years ago."

"Zero waste is a powerful part of any company's sustainability strategy," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "Through their TRUE certification, Sterno enhances their operations in a way that maximizes the lifecycle of every product to promote a fully circular economy."

About Sterno

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Sterno, is an industry leader renowned for its iconic Sterno® chafing fuels, widely used in the food service industry for keeping food warm during events. Additionally, Sterno offers various food service and home entertaining products, including candle table lighting, portable stoves, food warmers, and catering accessories. As the trusted maker of portable warming products for over 100 years, Sterno continues the heritage of reliability and innovation with new products that give food service industry professionals and consumers greater control over food quality and décor. Sterno is a division of The Sterno Group, a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the world's leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body. Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste and Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits. Visit gbci.org.

