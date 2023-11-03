TCLGreen Sustainable Art Installation Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, is proud to announce that its innovative sustainable art installation, #TCLGreen, created in collaboration with world-renowned artist Kevin Chu, has won the coveted Red Dot Design Award for Brands and Communication Design 2023.

"We are thrilled to be recognized at one of the largest design competitions worldwide for our good design and creativity," said Tiago Abreu, Head of Design Innovation Center, X-Lab at TCL. "The TCLGreen sculpture is the perfect showcase of the combined power of art and technology in inspiring greatness and creating impact. Symbolizing growth and appreciation of all our planet's resources, the installation illustrates our commitment to facilitating a greener planet for all."

First introduced along with the global #TCLGreen campaign, the TCLGreen sculpture represents TCL's ESG story and journey towards sustainable development. Made of over 1,000 upcycled and discarded electronic circuit boards supplied by TCL, it takes inspiration from blades of grass and illustrates the key challenge of electronic product recycling, while fusing elements of sustainable physical art, interactive art, metaverse art and AI to present a truly immersive experience.

Earlier this year, the TCLGreen sculpture took home the Golden A' Design Award as the sole winner in the Circular Economy and Regenerative Design Category. Prior to that, part of the installation also appeared at CES 2023 in Las Vegas and Milan Design Week to inspire visitors on their path towards a sustainable lifestyle. At IFA 2023 in September, the artwork was partially on display as part of a multi-sensory exhibition that combines video, sound, and light.

While #TCLGreen was officially launched in 2022, sustainability has long been a priority of TCL. As a global technology company and a responsible corporate citizen, TCL applies innovation, green technology, and clean energy solutions across its products, manufacturing, supply chain and culture. In addition to implementing lightweight, pollution-free, renewable, and sustainable packaging materials, it ensures the design of each product is as eco-friendly as possible through diligent R&D efforts - achieving improved practicality, durability, and efficiency to protect the environment and help consumers save. Last month, TCL Industries was honored by the World Green Design Organization with the distinguished Green Design International Contribution Award.

In terms of manufacturing, TCL has established various effective procedures to reduce pollution, optimize energy consumption, and manage greenhouse gas throughout the process. Notably, it has made significant commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as consumption of water, power, natural gas, and EPS by 2025. In its Carbon Neutrality White Paper released in July 2023, it also officially declared goals to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Moreover, TCL has been actively engaging suppliers and employees to create a more sustainable supply chain and culture. Last year, the company updated internal environmental protection requirements and initiated a halogen-free technical standard system with suppliers, eventually achieving halogen-free bill of materials for most of TCL's smartphones. In the U.S., TCL has also been working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under its America Recycles Pledge, as well as with state agencies and local communities to advance recycling and education programs. For its unwavering commitment to sustainability, the company has won the Gold Tier Award in the EPA's annual Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge for four years in a row and received the first-ever Special Sustainability Leadership Award in 2021.

With a history spanning over six decades, the Red Dot Design Award is globally regarded today as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. As an award-winning project, the TCLGreen art installation will be presented to a wider global audience on the Red Dot website and at other in-person exhibitions, showcasing TCL's outstanding creativity and powerful communications in conveying its green commitments across touchpoints.

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to "Inspire Greatness". As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

