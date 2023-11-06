GLOBAL INSURANCE SYMPOSIUM ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION AND NEW CO-CHAIRS

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2024 Global Insurance Symposium (GIS) in Greater Des Moines (DSM) is officially open. GIS offers an educational and networking opportunity that brings together nearly 500 insurance and financial services company executives, national and international regulators, state and federal government representatives, entrepreneurs, and startup tech firms. The symposium's 10-year celebration theme is Navigating a New Frontier of Risk.

Global Insurance Symposium celebrates its 10 year anniversary in 2024. (PRNewswire)

The annual symposium will take place on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, at the Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines. Since launching a decade ago, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of attendees from 13 countries.

"The Global Insurance Symposium is always a must-attend event for industry and industry-adjacent leaders who are serious about staying on top of the latest developments and trends in the insurance industry," said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Attendees will gain valuable insights that will help them stay ahead of industry trends while providing excellent networking opportunities."

There are many risks in the insurance industry that arise from various factors, such as natural disasters, accidents, new technology, and other unforeseen events that can lead to claims. This year's program is focused on navigating and managing risks effectively while maintaining the trust of policyholders.

"DSM USA is the global hub for the insurance industry, providing an excellent backdrop for this premier global conference," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership." "We look forward to welcoming hundreds of regulators, insurance professionals, and startups from around the world to hear from powerhouse speakers and meet with thought leaders to discuss the future of the industry."

Aaron Pearce, CEO of Pharmacists Mutual, and Christian Walk, Senior Vice President and Associated General Counsel for Global Atlantic Financial Company, are co-chairing the 2024 symposium.

To register for GIS, click here. Early bird pricing will end on Jan. 15, 2024. Hotel rooms for the event can be booked here.

Additional event details will be released each month leading to this year's symposium.

Media Contact:

Courtney Ryan

Cryan@LS2group.com

515.770.4823

About the Global Insurance Symposium

Established in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium is the premier Symposium for insurance professionals and regulatory authorities to hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and to interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the world. Visit www.globalinsurancesymposium.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Insurance Symposium