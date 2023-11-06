A. O. Smith Hosts 2023 Investor Day

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation ("the Company") (NYSE: AOS) will host its investor day in Chicago today, as previously announced. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer Chuck Lauber, and other executive leadership members will provide an in-depth review of the Company's strategy, growth drivers, financial outlook, and key initiatives. During the event, there will be an opportunity for in-person attendees to ask questions during the Q&A sessions.

"We look forward to sharing an update on our strategic vision and long-term objectives," said Wheeler. "We continue to build on our strong foundation and advance our position as a global water technology leader while creating value for all of our stakeholders."

The live webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. EST and conclude at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST. The webcast and presentations can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.aosmith.com/. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast following the conclusion of the event.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

