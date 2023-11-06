Seadronix Launches Groundbreaking AI Tugboat Navigation and Monitoring Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadronix, a leading innovator in AI solutions for the maritime industry, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge real-time remote ship navigation assistance and monitoring service 'NAVISS Admin.' This marks a significant advancement in the tugboat industry, with DRS Shipping, one of Korea's largest tugboat operators with 45 years of experience, quick to embrace this revolutionary solution.

Seadronix launched its real-time remote ship navigation assistance and monitoring service, 'NAVISS Admin,' in collaboration with the Korean tugboat operator, DRS Shipping. (PRNewswire)

Seadronix's NAVISS (Ship Monitoring and Navigation System) represents a game-changing development for tugboat fleet operations. For the first time, AI-powered navigation assistance and monitoring are enhancing operational safety and efficiency while mitigating the risks associated with navigating congested port waters and towage operations.

The NAVISS system comprises both onboard and onshore components, seamlessly connecting tugboat fleets to onshore operators. Onboard sensor modules provide a real-time 360° top-view video of the tugboat with AI-enabled maritime object detection capabilities, offering tugboat operators complete situational awareness during navigation and towage maneuvers.

At the onshore control center, managers have access to real-time video data from multiple tugboats, enabling them to provide timely assistance when needed. Moreover, advanced tracking features offer data on tugboat navigation history, trajectory, potential oncoming risks, operation hours, and other vital statistics. This comprehensive operational overview helps tugboat operators optimize towage processes, reduce crew fatigue, lower carbon emissions, and ultimately enhance value for their customers.

Seadronix CEO Byeolteo Park commented, "We are reshaping the port and shipping industry by extending our AI solutions not only to merchant ships but also to tugboats, which play a pivotal role in port operations. Our successful partnership with DRS Shipping implementing this remote monitoring solution signifies a significant milestone, ushering in an era of autonomous navigation solutions in the global maritime industry."

DRS Shipping Vice President Seongchul Kim added: "Tugboats, given the inherent risks in their work, require intelligent solutions to enhance operational safety and reduce accidents. With Seadronix's AI solution, we have introduced innovation to the tugging industry, improving the safety of our workers. We expect that the adoption of AI smart solutions will modernize our tugboat and enable us to deliver superior services to our customers."

Seadronix, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), unveiled its tugboat navigation and monitoring system, along with NAVISS Admin service, domestically at the Kormarine 2023 exhibition in Busan, Korea from October 24th to 27th. The global launch is scheduled to take place at the Europort 2023 Maritime Exhibition in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from November 7th to 10th.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seadronix