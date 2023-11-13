EAST OAK LAUNCHES SMOKELESS TABLETOP MINI FIREPIT

The portable tabletop firepit makes year-round outdoor living more accessible than ever

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East Oak, the one-stop shop for all outdoor living needs, announces today the newest addition to their lineup of outdoor heating solutions. The new East Oak Smokeless Tabletop Firepit offers a tertiary burn, providing the heat and comfort you look for in a night around the fire while achieving a new level of smokelessness.

Perfect for roasting s'mores, adding a little bit of extra warmth on breezy nights with friends and family or just having a peaceful moment alone, the East Oak Smokeless Tabletop Firepit generates a stunning lotus-shaped fire to add an extra element of design to your evening outdoors. Its small size, with dimensions of just 10.1 inches in height, 7 inches in diameter and just 4.7 pounds, makes the beauty of an outdoor fire accessible to everyone no matter the amount of space you have. It also comes in handy when storing away – East Oak makes the storage even easier by providing a nylon carrying bag for not only simple storage but for portability as well. To add to the benefits of this outdoor accessory, it is designed with a removable ash tray that can be easily taken out to make for an easy cleanup.

"At East Oak, our main goal is to help everyone maximize the ways in which they can enjoy their outdoor space," says John Van, General Manger of East Oak. "Now with the Smokeless Tabletop Firepit joining our lineup of high-quality outdoor heating offerings, customers who may not have the space for a full-size firepit or firepit table can enjoy the magic of an outdoor fire year-round."

With the option to use either wood or wood pellets for fuel, the Smokeless Tabletop Firepit has an average burn time of 45-60 minutes and a heat radius of 2-3 feet, making it ideal for individual or small group use.

The Smokeless Tabletop Firepit, available now on EastOak.com and Amazon in Silver for just $75.99, makes the ideal addition to anyone's outdoor space. Five additional colorways, including Sunset, Obsidian, Jungle, Wave, and Eclipse, will be available in the next month for $79.99. For more information and to keep up with brand news, follow East Oak on Instagram and Facebook.

About East Oak

East Oak is a trusted partner in helping you create an amazing outdoor living experience. Whether you have an expansive backyard or a small patio, East Oak believes that your outdoor space isn't just an addition to your home, but an integral part of your lifestyle. The brand's mission is to transform your outdoor spaces into a natural extension of your living room, a place where memories are made and cherished. As a one-stop-shop for all your outdoor living needs, East Oak offers modern designs and high-quality products aimed at helping make elevated outdoor entertaining spaces accessible to everyone.

