DXC Technology Achieves SBTi Certification for Near-term Emissions Reduction Targets

The certification affirms DXC's leadership in sustainable business practices

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a global leader in technology services, has achieved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval of its near-term emissions reduction targets, a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices.

The SBTi grants certification to companies that have set science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These targets are designed to align companies with a global warming trajectory of 1.5 °C in compliance with the Paris Agreement.

This certification places DXC Technology in an elite group of companies worldwide, demonstrating the organization's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and aligning its strategic vision with the global imperative to address climate change.

"Getting certified by SBTi for reducing emissions soon shows we're serious about fighting climate change worldwide," said Mary Finch, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Lead, Marketing & Communications at DXC Technology. "We've already cut emissions significantly since 2019 and helped our customers do the same. With our Sustainable Services offerings, DXC is ready to keep making a positive impact on sustainability for our customers."

DXC Technology's pledge to sustainability extends beyond this certification. The company has been "Virtual First" since 2019, enabling significant reductions in carbon emissions and contributing to DXC being recognized in USA Today's America's Climate Leaders for 2023 and the EcoVadis Gold Medal in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The SBTi has validated DXC's near-term emissions reduction targets as in line with minimizing global warming to 1.5°C, evidence of DXC's commitment to minimize the impacts of climate change. The company remains dedicated to excellence in environmental stewardship and looks forward to further contributions to a greener, more sustainable future.

