HOTEL BOUTIQUE LAGARTA LODGE RECOGNIZED IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2023 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

Only property in Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula to be featured in the Best 20 Resorts, in Central America (Top 8 in Costa Rica)

NOSARA, Costa Rica, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler released the results of its 36th annual Readers' Choice Awards, naming Lagarta Lodge among the Best 20 Resorts (Central & South America) with an impressive score of 95.18. More than 500,000 travelers cast votes for cities, countries, resorts, and more, aiming to highlight the best travel experiences the world offers.

Lagarta Lodge – An independent boutique hotel in Nosara, Costa Rica. (PRNewswire)

"We receive this accolade with heartfelt gratitude towards the many guests who championed and shared their experience at Lagarta Lodge. Offering an exemplary retreat where life, nature, and culture are celebrated is a true honor. This recognition holds special meaning for our dedicated team - the hospitality professionals who craft the unique and memorable experiences that distinguish our independent resort," stated General Manager, Alonso Bermudez.

In a time when travelers are increasingly drawn to wellness, regenerative sustainability, authenticity, and immersive experiences, Lagarta Lodge stands out as an ideal destination. "Meaningful travel extends beyond mere rest and relaxation," noted Alonso Bermudez. "Engaged travelers seek holistic well-being. And as the sole regional resort featured on the list, we're proud to spotlight Nosara and its wellness philosophy for this evolving group of global explorers."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are longstanding and highly prestigious accolades in the travel industry, adapting over the years to reflect the changing preferences of seasoned travelers.

Winners were unveiled on October 3rd in Condé Nast Traveler's online edition: Link Here. The print version is currently available at newsstands.

About Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge

Nestled atop Nosara's lush hills, Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge is often described as "the place where travelers fall in love with Costa Rica." Situated in one of the planet's blue zones, this independent resort embodies the Nicoya Peninsula's healthy living mantra. From panoramic views of the ocean, mangroves, and jungle highlighted by daily sunsets, the lodge is a sensory delight. It offers fine dining, extensive hiking trails, a spa, and is close to popular beaches and surfing spots. Ideal for food lovers, wellness enthusiasts, and nature seekers, the resort has 36 accommodations, from suites to two-bedroom villas for families. Rates include free breakfast and access to a private nature reserve. www.lagartalodge.com

