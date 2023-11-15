Rare Mercury Muscle Cars, Coca-Cola Holiday Decorations, and Women's Footwear Up for Sale on HiBid

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to find bargain gifts and rarities for any budget at HiBid.com. Early shoppers using the popular online auction platform can peruse women's shoes and activewear, NFL and NBA sports jerseys, and a Levi's pocket shirt worn by Michael J. Fox on "Spin City." Sellers are offering antique radios and phonographs from the 1920s and 1930s, die-cast scale vehicles, collector's edition plates, and vintage toy soldiers by Barclay Manoil for sale. Other interesting lots include "barn find" 1964 and 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclones, Ford Toploader 4-speed manual transmissions, and many other Ford and Mercury muscle car parts.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Last week, HiBid sold more than $37.1 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 1,828 timed and live auctions. More than 745,000 lots with a total hammer value of over $88.5 million changed hands with more than 3.7 million bids.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

November 6-12, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $37.1+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $88.5+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 745,596

Timed Auctions: 1,708

Live Auctions: 120

Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Huge Classic, Old Mercury, and Ford Cars and Parts Collection

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 7-November 17

Seller: Ralph Smith Auction Realty LLC

View Auction Catalog

November 17th Community Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: November 3-17

Seller: Cedar Grove Community Auction

View Auction Catalog

Huge November 2023 Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 26-November 18

Seller: Schneider Family Auction

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex