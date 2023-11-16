SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Farfetch Limited(FTCH) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTCH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Farfetch investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FTCH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch's revenue and gross merchandise value growth; (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Farfetch during the relevant time frame, you have until December 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

