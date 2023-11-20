NOVEMBER HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: 80% OF VOTERS CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ISRAEL OVER HAMAS

TWO-THIRDS OF VOTERS WANT BIDEN TO SUPPORT ISRAEL RATHER THAN PULL BACK

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the November Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's approval rating rises slightly to 45% with slight upticks in positive economic sentiment. Israel and Biden's policy on the war continue to receive strong support as 80% of voters side with Israel over Hamas and 58% approve of Biden's policies. The poll also covers public opinion on abortion, crime and the 2024 horse race. Download key results here.

"It is easy to lose sight of how much support there really is among American voters for Israel and for President Biden staying strongly pro-Israel – although misinformation on Israel and Hamas remains prevalent, especially among younger people," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Biden's Israel policy could help him pick up swing voters, while the Democrats continue to win elections on abortion since they come across to swing voters as the party of personal freedom on this issue."

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK TICKS UP SLIGHTLY

42% of voters think the U.S. economy is strong today, the highest since February 2023 .

30% say their personal financial situation is improving, up 6 points since July.

47% are optimistic about their life in the next year, up 4 points since last month.

ISRAEL CONTINUES TO RECEIVE MAJORITY SUPPORT

80% of voters support Israel over Hamas (ages 18-24: 55%; ages 65+: 95%).

61% of voters support Israel continuing until Hamas is defeated and the hostages are released (ages 18-24: 51%; ages 65+: 81%).

78% of voters support Israel calling for 4-hour partial ceasefires each day, but 51% did not know about these ceasefires (ages 18-24: 59% support, 64% did not know).

VOTERS CONTINUE TO APPROVE OF BIDEN'S ISRAEL POLICY

66% of voters think Biden should support Israel rather than pull back (ages 18-24: 39%; ages 65+: 84%).

65% of voters favor the $14 billion aid package to Israel (ages 18-24: 57%; ages 65+: 75%).

63% of voters think Biden is doing enough to protect Palestinian civilians (ages 18-24: 46%; ages 65+: 64%).

MISINFORMATION ON HAMAS AND ISRAEL'S LEVELS OF FREEDOM AND TOLERANCE REMAINS SIZABLE AMONG YOUNG VOTERS

81% of voters think Hamas uses civilians as human shields (ages 18-24: 68%; ages 65+: 95%).

78% of voters believe Hamas is an authoritarian ruler (ages 18-24: 59%; ages 65+: 96%).

69% of voters believe Israel a democracy (ages 18-24: 56%; ages 65+: 84%).

51% of 18-24-year-old voters think Israel allows gay people to live together openly; 45% think Hamas allows the same.

6-WEEK ABORTION BAN IS NOT POPULAR

59% of voters say women should have the sole right to decide whether to have an abortion for any reason up to 6 weeks of pregnancy.

When asked about the prospect of federal abortion legislation, 39% of voters think Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access similar to Roe v. Wade; 35% want Congress not to pass any law; only 27% want a Congressional law restricting abortion to 6 weeks or less.

AMERICANS WANT MORE LAW ENFORCEMENT AS CRIME CONCERN STAYS HIGH

63% of voters think you need to have a gun today in case you're attacked by criminals – including 54% of Democrats.

83% of voters across the political spectrum think shoplifting laws should be strictly, not more laxly, enforced.

TRUMP STILL LEADS PRIMARY AND GENERAL MATCHUPS DESPITE LOOMING CONVICTION THREATS

Trump continues to lead the GOP primary field with 67% support and the general election match-up against Biden by 6 points.

Voters are split 50-50 on whether Trump will be convicted or not; 89% of Trump primary supporters say they would vote for him even if he were convicted of a crime.

But the Trump vote may be softer than people think: 63% of Trump primary supporters say they have at least some chance of ending up voting for someone else.

The November Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on November 15-16, 2023, among 2,851 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

