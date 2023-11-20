Stanley Black & Decker Releases Inaugural Holiday Gift Guide for Construction Pros, the DIYer, Auto Enthusiasts, the Home Chef and Everyone in Between

Gift recommendations based on interests and hobbies identified through a national consumer survey

Survey results found top gift giving trends include batteries, storage/organization and gifts that can be shared

50% of construction pros would like new power tools and nearly 40% of DIYers are dreaming of drills this season

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today released the results of its holiday gifting survey, identifying the top gift picks to help make gift giving easier for those on your list this year. This year's guide features a selection of some of the newest and popular products from Stanley Black & Decker's workshop, categorized based on a variety of interests and hobbies, which included pros on the jobsite, the home DIYer, the lawn and garden enthusiast, the auto enthusiast, the home chef, the host with the most and the neat and tidy.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9120352-stanley-black-and-decker-holiday-gift-guide

"From reliable power and hand tools to hardworking outdoor power equipment and contemporary home products and appliances, our brands deliver innovation," said Robert Raff, Chief Commercial Officer, Tools & Outdoor, at Stanley Black & Decker. "We went directly to the source – consumers – and relied on their preferences and insights to build out a list of recommendations for holiday shoppers as they search for the perfect gift for everyone on their list."

Some of this year's most popular gifting items among those surveyed were: 1) batteries and battery powered equipment – such as mowers, trimmers and edgers, and blowers; 2) storage organizers and organization tools; and 3) gifts that can be shared with others.

Based on the results of this year's survey, Stanley Black & Decker recommends the following products for your holiday gift list:

For the Pro on the Jobsite

Is your loved one building our homes, infrastructure or city skylines? Eighty-three percent (83%) of pros said they would be happy to receive a tool related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Routers, Planers or Jointers



Ratchets



Nailers

Clamps and Vises



Chisels, Punches and Files



Screwdrivers and Hex Keys

Power Tool Accessories (41%)

Batteries (33%)

Power Tool Combo Kits (32%)

Metal Tool Chests or Cabinets (26%)

Gift Recommendations

DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless Compact Router ( DCW600B

DEWALT 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ 5Ah Battery (DCBP520)

20V MAX* DEWALT XR® 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Sealed Head Ratchet ( DCF510GE1

DEWALT XTREME™ 12V MAX* 1/4 in. & 3/8 in. Sealed Head Ratchet ( DCF500GG1

DEWALT ATOMIC COMPACT SERIES™ 20V MAX* Brushless Cordless 23 Ga. Pin Nailer Kit ( DCN623D1

DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Screwdriver Set (27 pc.) ( DWHT65104

DEWALT ToughSystem® 2.0 Rolling Tower ( DWST60436

For the One with the Green Thumb

Eighty-five percent (85%) of those who identify as a garden or yard work enthusiast said they would be happy to receive a garden or yard work related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Trimmers and Edgers (43%)

Gardening Hand Tools (40%)

Gardening Organization (38%)

Gardening Accessories (37%)

Mowers (28%)

Heavy-Duty Cultivators or Tillers (19%)

Snow Blowers (12%)

Gift Recommendations

Troy-Bilt TB225 Garden Cultivator

DEWALT 60V MAX* 21" Single-Stage Snow Blower Kit ( DCSNP2142Y2

CRAFTSMAN 2xV20* 20 in. Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Mower ( CMCMWSP220P2

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Pruner Kit (1.5Ah) ( CMCPR320C1

DEWALT 60V MAX* 17-in. Brushless Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit ( DCST972X1

DEWALT 20V MAX* 8 in. Brushless Cordless Pruning Saw Kit with 3Ah Battery ( DCCS623L1

Cub Cadet XT1 LT42E Enduro Series Electric Riding Mower

For the Auto Enthusiast

Eighty-six percent (86%) of auto enthusiasts surveyed said they would be happy to receive an auto related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Battery powered LED Work Lights (38%)

Car Detailing Kits (35%)

Metal Tool Cabinet/Rolling Tool Boxes (34%)

Battery powered Ratchets (33%)

Mechanics Tool Sets (32%)

Gift Recommendations

CRAFTSMAN OVERDRIVE™ Mechanics Tool Set (121 PC) ( CMMT99121L

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Grease Gun Kit W/ 2.0Ah ( CMCGG001D1

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless 1/4 Drive Ratchet ( CMCF934B

CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 63" Wide 11-Drawer Mobile Workstation ( CMSTVS6311BK

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless High Pressure Inflator (Tool Only) ( CMCE521B

CRAFTSMAN V20* Variable Speed Polisher (Tool Only) ( CMCE100B

CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Task Light (Tool Only) ( CMCL020B

For the DIYer

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of DIYers said they would be happy to receive a tool related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Drills



Oscillating Multi-Tools



Routers, Planers or Jointers

Clamps and Vises



Screwdrivers and Hex Keys



Utility Knives

Power Tool Accessories (23%)

Batteries (21%)

Gift Recommendations

CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) ( CMCS551B

CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK™ 17 in. Tool Bag ( CMST17622

CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set (159 PC) ( CMMT12125

CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (Tool Only) ( CMCF921B

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-Pack Assorted Clamp Set Clamp ( 8-Pack Assorted Clamp Set Clamp ( IRHT83220

CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) ( CMCK211C2

For the Home Chef

This special someone is always serving up a fresh batch of cookies or whipping up a gourmet meal. Eighty-four percent (84%) of home chefs surveyed said they would love a gift related to cooking or baking. Many cooking enthusiasts reported they would love more up-to-date countertop appliances as gifts to freshen up their kitchen tools or ensure they are using the latest technology. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Toaster Ovens and Air Fryers (39%)

Serveware (32%)

Mini Fridge and Ice Machines (27%)

Coffeemakers (22%)

Kitchen Wand and Blender (20%)

Gift Recommendations

For the Host with the Most

For those most likely to host gatherings in their home this holiday season, more than 30% surveyed reported they would like to receive cocktail making gifts, like a cocktail maker machine, cocktail making set or even a drink cooler. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Bottle of Wine, Baked Goods (72%)

Cocktail Making (33%)

Serveware (24%)

Candle (23%)

Crafting Tools (21%)

Gift Recommendations

For the Neat and Tidy

For the neat and tidy ones in your life, nothing could be more of a thrill than receiving the latest cleaning technology or a new way to organize. In fact, more than 60% of people surveyed would be happy to receive a gift related to cleaning or organizing for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Storage Items (40%)

Vacuums (38%)

Scrub, Mop and Sweep Products (27%)

Carts and Organizers (23%)

Air Purifiers (20%)

Gift Recommendations

For An Extra Holiday Touch: First-Ever Holiday Collection by CRAFSTMAN®

Kick off the holiday season with new items and apparel from CRAFTSMAN. From seasonal essentials like wrapping paper to festive sweaters and pint glasses for your holiday "cheers," see how you can celebrate with CRAFTSMAN.

To view the Stanley Black & Decker 2023 Holiday Gift Guide, visit: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/brands/holiday-gift-guide.

With respect to 4V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 4 volts. Nominal voltage is 3.6 volts.

With respect to 20V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

With respect to 60V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54 volts.

Methodology

Stanley Black & Decker conducted an online national consumer survey of 1,112 respondents throughout the United States. Field work took place between Aug. 22-25 of 2023. When asked to choose their top gift choices, respondents were asked to check all that apply.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities globally. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, Cub Cadet®, Hustler® and Troy-Bilt®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

