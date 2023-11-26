Rad AI Unveils Omni Unchanged, a Revolutionary Addition to Omni Reporting, at RSNA 2023

Omni Unchanged exemplifies the 'Speak Less, Say More' philosophy in Rad AI Omni Reporting, empowering radiologists to tackle complex exams more efficiently, decreasing stress and repetitive workload.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad AI, the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company and winner of AuntMinnie's Best New Radiology Software award for 2023, has announced the launch of its latest groundbreaking feature in Omni Reporting: Omni Unchanged. This remarkable feature is set to revolutionize radiology reporting by enabling radiologists to dictate complex follow-up exams up to 50% faster, using up to 90% fewer words. Rad AI previously announced several initial features of Omni Reporting at its Launch Day event in late September, which has already sparked significant interest within the radiology community.

Omni Unchanged extracts stable and unchanged findings from prior reports and inserts them into the proper location within the radiologist's existing preferred report template. Hence, radiologists only need to dictate new or updated findings. For exams that haven't changed, radiologists only have to dictate "Omni Unchanged" even if the exam has multiple complex findings. These features mark a significant step in Rad AI's mission to streamline radiology reporting processes, enabling radiologists to operate at the top of their licenses with greater efficiency.

"Having been a practicing radiologist and user of speech recognition for radiology reporting for over two decades, I am excited to lead this transformative project. With Omni Reporting, we aim to help radiologists refocus on their crucial task of analyzing imaging exams and providing expert interpretation. Omni Unchanged takes Rad AI's commitment to automating repetitive tasks, reducing cognitive stress, and enhancing radiologist efficiency to a whole new level," said William Boonn MD, Chief Medical Officer of Rad AI.

Omni Reporting builds on Rad AI's leadership in generative AI and track record of performant cloud-native modern radiology software to enable a "Speak Less, Say More" experience for radiologists, saving radiologists time and reducing cognitive load. Omni Reporting was designed to enable a seamless transition from other reporting products. Personal and system templates can be easily imported from your existing reporting system, with full support for your current microphone setup and hardware, lowering the barrier to entry with minimal need for training.

Built from the ground up for speed, performance, and accuracy, Omni Reporting helps radiologists create more of the report automatically in the radiologist's style and language while generating individually customized impressions using Omni Impressions. Omni Reporting's open architecture enables seamless integration with imaging AI vendors and PACS companies and allows radiology practices to develop and manage their own real-time analytics.

John Paulett, Director of Engineering at Rad AI, and the chief architect of Omni Reporting added: "The development of Omni Reporting from the ground up with modern architecture and the latest in generative AI, sets Omni Reporting as the future-proof platform for radiology. We focus on speed, ease of use, and interoperability, enabling seamless adoption into existing IT frameworks and future AI applications."

Rad AI's introduction of Omni Unchanged at RSNA 2023 continues its legacy of innovation in radiology, following the success of its previous solutions, including Rad AI Omni Impressions, Continuity, and Nexus. Omni Unchanged is expected to redefine the standard for radiology reporting software, reinforcing Rad AI's position as a leader in radiology AI solutions.

"Rad AI is uniquely positioned to transform the radiology reporting landscape," said CEO Doktor Gurson. "Having been the pioneer in introducing large language models (LLMs) to radiology in 2018 with our Rad AI Omni Impression solution, we're now expanding the use of our technology across various facets of the radiology reporting workflow and are harnessing the power of generative AI in truly novel and transformative ways to empower radiologists. By ushering in the next generation of radiology reporting and taking radiology reporting from stagnation to innovation, we will improve the daily work and lives of radiologists and patients across the globe."

Those interested in partnering with Rad AI for Omni Reporting should book a demo for a remaining slot at radai.com/rsna2023 . For any questions, contact sales@radai.com .

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company and the pioneer in generative AI in radiology since 2018, having now saved radiologists nearly one billion fewer words dictated. In addition to being named AuntMinnie's "Best New Radiology Software" in 2023 for Omni Reporting and "Best New Radiology Vendor" in 2021, CB Insights listed Rad AI as one of the most innovative digital health startups and one of the world's most promising private AI companies in its rankings.

Founded by the youngest radiologist in U.S. history, Rad AI is known for the first and most successful generative AI solution in radiology. Since then, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform, which is already in use at 8 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the US and trusted by thousands of radiologists. Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists and automate workflow for health systems, which yields substantial time savings, alleviates burnout, and creates more time to focus on patient care.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.

