AOHWV ANNOUNCES HR/IT AUTOMATION SERVICE TO TRANSFORM WORKPLACE

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOHWV is thrilled to unveil latest offering of an HR/IT Automation Service. This service is designed to revolutionize workforce management, streamline operations, and drive productivity in small and medium sized businesses.

As businesses and agencies across industries face the challenges of onboarding/offboarding employees granting and restricting access constantly across many cloud applications, efficient management, and automation between these two processes is necessary and mandatory.

Key features of AOHWV's automation service includes utilizing Microsoft's Entra & virtually any HRMS data source.

Benefits include seamless integration, workflow automation, self-service portals, data security, compliance, reporting, and scalability.

"Brilliant AOHWV brains (not mine) recognized a pressing industry need of precise alignment of active individuals with their digital identities and permissions. This foundational cleanup and matching process, instilled from inception, ensures the upmost accuracy in identity & access management." - Laura Hees

About AOH

The Identity Practice of RedLegg, the goal is to build robust strategy, architecture, security, and everything that falls in between. IGA, IAM, PAM and ITDR professional and managed services.

