Cisco to Host 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

What: 2023 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 8:00 a.m. PST

Listen and Watch: A live audio (including closed captioning) webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be available online. Cisco stockholders of record as of October 9, 2023, can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to attend.

Online Annual Report: View Cisco's 2023 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Stockholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

