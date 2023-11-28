Avia Unveils "Bingo Bliss" Mobile Game with Added Characters, Upgraded Rewards and New Features

"Bingo Bliss" Expands Avia Mobile Game Offerings and Transforms a Fan-Favorite

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash" app, and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today revealed its newest title "Bingo Bliss," bringing new upgrades to the traditional Bingo game with added characters and thrilling gameplay. The new game also allows players to customize their gaming experience from relaxing one-on-one matches to multiplayer matches. As players build experience during gameplay, they can also unlock special upgrades and features from a range of new strategy avenues.

"We continue to listen to players and take their feedback into consideration as we look for ways to elevate gameplay and add fresh new titles to the Avia mobile gaming lineup," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "'Bingo Bliss' was developed to enhance a well-loved Avia title, while keeping the friendly nature of Bingo alive. As a fun and simple mobile game, 'Bingo Bliss' allows players to choose their ideal gaming style and control their Bingo destiny."

Playing "Bingo Bliss"

Unlike previous Bingo titles from Avia, "Bingo Bliss" not only has the classic gameplay option, but also has rich and expanded content such as strategy gameplay, collection gameplay, challenge gameplay, and more. Players can compete in multiplayer matches or enjoy the two-player mode.

"Bingo Bliss" aims for players to have an enjoyable and authentic gaming experience at their own pace anytime, anywhere.1 With the new Level Voyage system, players can track their growth in the game to earn numerous upgrades, unlock new features, as well as obtain level-specific reload packs to gain gameplay advantages.

Just in time for the holiday season, "Bingo Bliss" will open Season Passes where users can earn points by playing in festive seasonal quests. Completing these tasks and earning more points allows players to upgrade pass levels and earn exciting rewards as well as a chance to activate the Gold Pass for exclusive quests and a chance to win incredible prizes. Avia also designed the game to simplify deposit and withdrawal operations for a seamless user-experience.

"Bingo Bliss" Availability

Bingo Bliss is available for download on the Apple Store . Avia strives to create a fun experience for the mobile gaming community, offering comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Bingo Bliss" games.

About Avia

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, Avia is the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform to unleash the competitive spirit in everyone, enabling them to experience the thrill of competition as they compete, have fun and win. To date, Avia has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download.

Internet connection required.

View original content:

SOURCE AviaGames