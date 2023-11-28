Digital Prime Technologies Appoints Nick Delikaris as Special Advisor to the Board

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Delikaris, Global Head of Automation and Platform Solutions at State Street, as a Special Advisor to the Board. Mr. Delikaris brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience in both traditional and digital asset financing that will be instrumental to further drive Digital Prime's overall growth and expansion.

Digital Prime Technologies (PRNewswire)

James Runnels, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Prime Technologies, expressed "Having Nick officially join us as an advisor is a proud moment for Digital Prime. Nick has been an amazing source of knowledge for me during the past few years, and today's announcement is an extraordinary addition to the Digital Prime team."

Nick states, "Having known James and the Digital Prime Technologies team for more than two years, I have witnessed, firsthand, the significant advancement in both their technology stack and product development. I greatly admire their systemic approach to creating a product suite that services both Traditional and Digital Finance. I am excited and privileged to be a part of their next chapter as an advisor."

This announcement comes on the heels of Digital Prime's launch of Tokenet, an institutional digital asset lending platform met with great excitement from the industry.

About Nick Delikaris

Nick Delikaris is the Global Head of Automation and Platform Services in State Street's Financing Solutions business. In this capacity, he overseas electronic trading, platform solutions, business process engineering and performance analytics. Nick is the co-founder and chair of the Risk Management Association's (RMA) Financial Technology and Automation committee and a member of various FinTech and industry-wide advisory boards and working groups.

Prior to joining State Street, Nick was the head of Digital Finance Trading in Coinbase's Institutional Prime Brokerage Finance business and spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs in a variety of trading roles. He has significant experience across a wide range of asset classes and a strong background in quantitative trading and risk management.

Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

